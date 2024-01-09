Gugu Mbatha-Raw Was Insanely Chic At The New York City ‘Lift’ Premiere

Getty Images

Gugu Mbatha-Raw stepped out for the premiere of her latest Netflix film Lift in a remarkable look. Last night alongside her castmates including Kevin Hart, Mbatha-Raw wore a splendid Molly Goddard gown. The grey ensemble was selected by Leith Clark, a celebrity stylist the actress regularly works with.

Mbatha-Raw was insanely chic in the Molly Goddard number chosen for yesterday evening. The detailing on this piece included a ruched upper bodice. The rest of the gown was comprised of a decadent tulle material that is synonymous with Goddard’s designs. For jewelry, Clark paired the dress with a pearl necklace and matching drop earrings. Mbatha-Raw also wore a dark silver bracelet. This piece feels perfect for Mbatha-Raw since she is an artist who embraces classic pieces not limited to whimsical gowns. Back in November, she donned a see-through blouse and a workwear-appropriate pencil skirt both by Sezane. This look ethered into press-run territory–but it was just for a public appearance.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

In recent months for special occasions, she has also worn Dior, Erdem, Gucci, and Roksanda all styled by Leith Clark. Each look has been sophisticated and deeply intentional, and we wouldn’t expect anything less from the talented film and television star.

Molly Goddard never shies away from using bold hues such as fiery red and kelly green, her creations are for risk-takers and also those who enjoy ostentatious items. For her newest appearance, Mbatha-Raw made a design by Goddard take on new meaning, her designs can be worn by those who enjoy timeless pieces too. The tulle gown is more than just a comfortable statement-maker. When worn by Mbatha-Raw, it becomes a major fashion moment.