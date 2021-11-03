Getty Images

It doesn’t take much for Gucci to encapsulate the essence of glamour. In fact, the Italian fashion house may very well stand as the ultimate visual representation. But just in case any further reinforcement was needed, the brand set its Spring/Summer 2022 collection debut on Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard, a fitting place to capture all the opulence that Gucci has been, and all that was to come. For its incoming season, all signs of lockdown dressing have officially left the building, and in its place are sky-high platforms, feather-accented gowns and shoulders bolder than ever before.

In the show notes, creative director Alessandro Michele recalls Hollywood as his escape during a time when he lived in a squat on the outskirts of Rome. Let on to the perceived glamour of the city by his mother, who worked in the film industry, Michele looked at the far away land as a fairytale. As he affectionately put it, it was “nine letters dripping with desire.” It’s that very aura of aspiration that echoes throughout the collection, titled ‘Gucci Love Parade.’ It’s in the crystal-encrusted sunglasses, and the mesh and sequin dresses. It also jumps out from the grandiose feather boas. The collection feels like a call to dream big as we near 2022, and at Gucci, dreams look like the modern reimagination of old Hollywood.

Though Gucci announced last May that it would step away from the fashion calendar and cut down from five shows a year to two, the untraditional schedule didn’t stop the brand from amassing a star-studded crowd. Lizzo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Billie Eilish, Gabrielle Union and Tyler The Creator were among the celebrities in attendance. Hollywood quite literally took the runway as well as actors Jeremy Pope, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto and Macaulay Culkin were among the cast.

Along to Bjork’s “All Is Full Of Love,” the show’s first model emerged from the grand doors of the TCL Chinese Theatre and swept down the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a cardigan that fully indicated Gucci’s endorsement of the fuzzy trims trend that has not-so-subtly brewed. The top was donned over an ultra high-slit slip dress, which exposed a pair of lacy thigh high stockings. Just one look into the show, Gucci unapologetically confirmed, skin is indeed in. Over the 115 looks, Michele presented six variations of all over fuzzy and feathery coats and cloaks, along with six similarly trimmed gowns in everything from silk chiffon to sequined mesh. A few biker shorts and leggings were present for the Gucci girl on the go, tiaras were unexpected statement accessories, and sunglasses only got bigger as the show progressed.

At the presentation’s close, models forwent the single-file line wrap-up in lieu of a more fitting, parade-style exit, a sea of jewel tones and sparkle. What made the event feel even more like a “love parade” was the crowd of bystanders huddled behind the runways bordering gates, many able to enjoy the show with view of an attendee. Just like that, Gucci had brought Hollywood back to life.