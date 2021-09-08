Getty Images

In place of hosting a NYFW show this season, Gucci is launching a selection of limited edition pieces in partnership with Haitian-American designer Azède Jean-Pierre. Over the last couple of years, Gucci has made continuous efforts to support independent young talent in the industry through their initiative Gucci Changemakers, and as a result of their most recent work, the century-old fashion house presents: Azede Powered by Gucci.

Jean-Pierre is an independent designer who was born in Haiti, raised in Atlanta, and is now based in New York City. Her namesake brand was founded in 2012 focusing on ready-to-wear for women. Since then the fashion label has achieved many notable accomplishments, including her work being worn by Solange, securing an ESSENCE cover in August 2014 via Michelle Obama, and the founder herself being featured in Forbes 30 under 30. The Haitian designer uses her eponymous brand as a driving force to reduce poverty in her home country and other developing countries. She stays connected to the root of her purpose through working with local artisans to produce the brand’s collections.

Azede Powered by Gucci is an assortment of knitwear focused pieces designed through the blended lens of Jean-Pierre and the luxury powerhouse. “My perspective has been seamlessly met with a translation of what Gucci has reemerged to symbolize for both a people and a generation that come together at such an intimate time,” says Azède. In addition to the collection, Gucci will also donate to CORE, a non-profit crisis response organization created to help Haiti recover and other underserved communities across the globe. “This one, is for all of us,” she adds.

The campaign features a short film written and directed by Ibra Ake to showcase the pieces, which were styled by Kollin Carter. Models Alton Mason, Riley Montana, and choreographer Fatima Robinson are the featured cast of the short story – completing the very talented team. Below, watch an exclusive BTS film of the campaign in the making.

Azède’s selection of limited edition pieces will be available exclusively at Gucci Wooster in New York and DSM Los Angeles for a limited time starting September 8th.