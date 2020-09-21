Photo Courtesy of BMW

This year, fashion month looks a bit diffrent. New York Fashion Week kicked off a number of virtual presentations starting last Sunday-Wednesday with London Fashion Week following its footsteps. Despite the number of shows that fashion insiders can enjoy from their home, there was a handful of socially distant events that took place last week. To ensure that models were transported safely to their destinations BMW partnered with NYFW for the second year in a row.

For its latest partnership, the two brands teamed up to launch its “Driven By Innovation,” campaign featuring prominent creatives and activist like Alton Mason, Joan Smalls, and Noor Tagouri. Through its content series, BMW will highlight these three thought leaders and industry superstars. “I love what BMW is doing when it comes to their inclusivity and their diversity,” Mason tells ESSENCE.

Photo Courtesy of BMW

“I feel like it was a good experience to be able to work with such a great team who is presenting a beautiful car.” Mason was the first Black male model to walk in Chanel and since, has gone on to walk for brands like Moschino, Versace and Off-White. “I’m grateful to be a part of the change in making history and paving the way,” he says. “And I’m also grateful for the ones that have came before me.”

While we all can’t look as good as a supermodel in a luxury car, we can only dream. In its latest campaign, Mason can be seen driving around New York City in the BMW M8 Gran Coupe which is built for the driver who enjoys a fashion forward vehicle. Perfect for any style maven on the go, and essentially the most stylish ride for NYFW.

While this campaign was shot in the streets of NYC, Mason is utilizing this unprecedented time to spend with his family. “My family always grounded me and lifted me when it comes to my energy and they always heighten my vibration,” the model exclaimed. “My spirituality is always aligned when I’m back home.”