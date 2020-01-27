Guapdad 4000 Attends The Grammys In A 10-Foot-Long Durag

Rapper Guapdad 4000 decided to stick to his roots at tonight’s 62nd Grammy Awards, so it’s safe to say that the longtime durag aficionado successfully kept his waves in check.

For the prestigious music event, the Los Angeles-based artist wore a gray, two-piece Rick Owens suit with flared sleeves. He opted not to wear a shirt underneath his blazer, but who needs a shirt when you’re sporting chains, an iced-out grill, and a Faded NYC durag with a 10-foot train? This is not the first time we’ve seen a flowing durag on a red carpet. In 2018, Solange Knowles wore an elegant, black durag for the Met Gala.

Guapdad was styled by Charles Rey.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Guapdad 4000 attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The rapper was nominated for a Grammy for his work on Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamer’s 3.

