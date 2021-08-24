Toronto-based fashion house, Greta Constantine, presented its Resort 2022 collection and it’s the perfect assortment to accompany all of our summer dreams. “Because we can’t travel to Jamaica right now, this is our sweet escape,” said designer Kirk Pickersgill in the brand’s collection review for Vogue.

The founders and designers of Greta Constantine, Stephen Wong and Kirk Pickersgill, dove into their island roots to create 17 looks that transported audiences. As the fashion house marks their 15th year anniversary since being founded, the image of the Greta Constantine woman becomes clearer than ever. She expresses her changing moods through her glamorous wardrobe, she lives to effortlessly serve fashion theatrics and drama and she loves an exaggerated ruffle detail. Her closet embodies the power of divine feminine energy and the hues range from deep mahogany to soft fuschia.

This season’s selection is the personification of an island paradise. The collection consists of dresses that are light and playful, colors that pop in the sun, and a few beautiful gowns that are more fitted. Greta’s signature ruffles appear on several numbers and are reminiscent of island elements like flowers and vines as they twist and wrap along the garments accentuating the muse. Pickersgill and Wong also used puffy sleeves and fitted polos attached to long balloon skirts to showcase summer elegance.

This collection can prepare you for all of the vacations to warm destinations. Pickersgill stated in a review “When you look at the pictures, you see that part of the narrative is that clothing helps you to find that escape; it lets you close your eyes and go somewhere else momentarily. Our client doesn’t need to be on vacation; they just need to be allowed to dress up.”

As ready as Constantine’s woman is for that trip to Venice or dinners in the Caribbean, she’s just as equipped to bring the island vibes to the nights out in the city. See for yourself.