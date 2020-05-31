These Countries Will Be Welcoming U.S. Travelers For Tourism This Summer

It’s been said over and over again, but the reality is: the future of travel as we know is now forever changed.

As many U.S. states have begun phase I of reopening amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, countries across the globe are also strategizing to figure out what’s next for their economies — with tourism being one of the biggest sectors.

But the question is, who will be welcoming the U.S. back with open arms? As COVID-19 nears 370,000 deaths globally, the US alone accounts for 1.75 million of those cases and 103,000 deaths, making us the worst affected country in the world, both in terms of the number of cases and the number of deaths.

And despite the amount of cases, many of us (not all) are still itching for our next getaway after nearly three months of quarantining and self-isolation. So if you’re ready to jump on a plane this summer — protective gear, Lysol wipes and all — thankfully there are several countries plotting to welcome U.S. travelers (with new health guidelines and restrictions in place, of course).