These Countries Will Be Welcoming U.S. Travelers For Tourism This Summer

It’s been said over and over again, but the reality is: the future of travel as we know is now forever changed.
As many U.S. states have begun phase I of reopening amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, countries across the globe are also strategizing to figure out what’s next for their economies — with tourism being one of the biggest sectors.
But the question is, who will be welcoming the U.S. back with open arms? As COVID-19 nears 370,000 deaths globally, the US alone accounts for 1.75 million of those cases and 103,000 deaths, making us the worst affected country in the world, both in terms of the number of cases and the number of deaths.
And despite the amount of cases, many of us (not all) are still itching for our next getaway after nearly three months of quarantining and self-isolation. So if you’re ready to jump on a plane this summer — protective gear, Lysol wipes and all — thankfully there are several countries plotting to welcome U.S. travelers (with new health guidelines and restrictions in place, of course).
01
U.S. Virgin Islands - June 1
Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte declared that the U.S. Virgin Islands will reopen its doors to leisure travelers on Monday, June 1. Though the territory is still finalizing public health and tourism protocols for the return of visitors, U.S. travelers will be glad to know that they can add the island of St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John to their summer travel list, should you choose to.
02
St. Lucia - June 4
The first Caribbean country to announce plans for reopening, St. Lucia will open its doors to international travelers on June 4. Visitors will have to present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, and should expect temperature checks at the airport, hotels, and in restaurants, as well as mask and social-distancing requirements.
03
Antigua and Barbuda - June 4
The American Airlines flight from Miami scheduled for June 4 (the first international passenger flight to the country in 10 weeks) marks the Caribbean country's return to tourism. The government plans to implement new health measures, such as having visitors present a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival. There's also the possibility that visitors may have to stay on their resorts' premises.
04
Iceland - June 15
Iceland has proposed to start allowing visitors this summer and the plan is simple: The country plans to test all arrivals for COVID-19, thereby allowing travelers who test negative to bypass quarantine. Anyone testing positive, however, will have to self-isolate for 14 days.
05
Aruba - Tentatively between June 15 - July 1
Aruba announced that it will welcome back visitors sometime between June 15 and July 1 (though this is subject to change if need be). Visitors should be aware that the island has a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, requiring all nonessential businesses to close by 9 p.m., so of course, be advised that there will be several restrictions in place when you travel.