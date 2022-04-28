Courtesy of Brand

There’s nothing like a good pair of jeans that hugs your body in all the right places. It’s exciting when you find the perfect pair or when you finally discover a brand that creates denim to compliment your figure. However, as relieving as it may be when you find that hidden fashion gem, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a good pair of jeans in the first place. Good news is those days are gone in the wind – thanks to the latest Good American x Zara collaboration.

Over the last five years, Good American has prioritized perfecting the fit of denim for women of all shapes and sizes. And now, the inclusive fashion brand has teamed up with Zara to create a denim collection that will be exclusively sold in the United States.

To reflect the inclusivity of the new collection that ranges in sizes 00-30, the campaign photographed by Mario Sorrenti features a diverse cast to mirror women of all shapes and sizes. The campaign co-stars include including Precious Lee, Devyn Garcia, Georgia Palmer, Quannah Chasinghorse, Luca Biggs, Eden Joi and Kayako Higuchi.

“I’m just so grateful to feel aligned in my body, and feel free in my body, and some days I like my face more, and some days I like other parts more, and I just think it’s really important to love your whole body and not just pick it apart,” campaign co-star, Precious Lee, expressed.

In addition to perfecting the fit, the stretch and offering a broad size range, Good American and Zara also took the step to include a sustainable element in their new collection. Materials within the collection include sustainable raw materials that help reduce environmental impact, such as ecologically grown or recycled cotton, TENCELTM bers, or environmentally friendly production processes.

Good American x Zara will be available for purchase on Zara.com and in more than 40 stores across the United States starting May 5. Beginning May 5, they will also host an immersive pop-up experience in West Hollywood, which will take guests through an interactive fitting and 3D-scanning experience – the pop up will run through May 13.