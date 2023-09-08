Good American’s Latest Collection Is Curated By Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Good American

Iconic stylist and fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson has styled and curated the latest Good American collection the “Good Uniform. Gone are the days of a boring uniform as this collection is full of chic staple items like maxi skirts, fall coats, trousers and more. The “Good Uniform” is all about revolutionizing your staple wardrobe with Karefa-Johnson’s elevated and sleek approach to standard minimalist dressing. This collection effortlessly straddles the line between trendy and timeless, with each piece serving as an essential foundation for any outfit.

The partnership between Karefa-Johnson and Good American is a natural fit, as the fashion editor aligns with Good American’s commitment to inclusivity and its mission to improve the fashion industry beyond what we’ve known it to be. The stylist has achieved heights that numerous Black women in the fashion industry once believed were unattainable. She has become a champion for diversity and accessibility within fashion.

“Good American has always been a brand that has served me in ways that other brands haven’t. I love being able to access different varieties of shapes, silhouettes, washes, and fabrications to build out my wardrobe with things that make me feel good and look amazing.” Karefa-Johnson continued, “Partnering with Good American to curate what this Uniform Collection could represent for so many different types of women has been super special.”

Other stand out pieces within the collection include a button-down with strong collars and cuffs, a long black leather trench coat, and a long black leather skirt. The reimagining of a staple is evident in the denim blazer and trench coat as this collection is more than just basics.

The Good American founder Emma Grede said, “Our Good Uniform collection features essential wardrobe pieces designed for every woman and body type to establish a strong foundational wardrobe. We are thrilled to partner with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for this special capsule collection,” she continues, “Gabriella is such a force in the fashion industry and we know our Good American customer will love how she infused her styling expertise into the Good Uniform collection, to help them build core looks that feel sexy and empowering.”