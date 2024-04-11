These Good American Jeans Are Made For Curves

Good American

Finding a good pair of denim jeans you can count on takes quite a bit of work. We all can relate to this problem because of our body size. Since I have a curvy body, men’s jeans are typically designed to fit those with a straight frame. Growing up, I would pick out men’s jeans at any store, no matter the size, and go to the dressing room, and the result would be they were either too tight or too big for my legs.

A few of my close friends suggested that I try wearing women’s jeans as they might help solve my clothing issues. I was nervous about going to a women’s clothing section. I felt like everyone was staring at me as I walked through the jean aisle. However, I decided to break the stereotype that only women can wear women’s clothes and took their advice by giving it a try. I started with jeggings and moved on to high-waisted jeans. After years of struggling to find jeans that fit my body type, I finally found a brand that offers one size fits all: Good American. I no longer have to suck in my stomach or jump countless times to put on my jeans.

Good American is a brand that offers denim pairs that fit all body types and sizes, no matter the material. Compared to other brands, they are my top choice because they fit perfectly even if you lose or gain weight. As a fashion writer, I have tried and tested various jeans and I am here to share my favorite picks.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of the best Good American Jeans worth taking for a spin with my honest thoughts.

I am proud to be a ‘90s baby, and I love representing that era through my fashion choices. I particularly like these relaxed jeans. Although they may feel a bit stiff, they have a mid-rise waist and tummy-smoothing technology, which holds everything in place. I usually pair these jeans with a cropped striped shirt and black loafers to complete my business casual look for the day.

Price: $179

Sizing Currently Available: 00 to 28 Plus

Many trends make a comeback at any given time, and skinny jeans are no exception. This pair of skinny jeans boast a mid-rise waistline, a sleek silhouette, and form-hugging fit technology that flatters your figure. I usually wear these jeans with a collared shirt, a turtleneck long-sleeve shirt, or a bodysuit and black boots, creating a perfect casual outfit for running errands.

Price: $149

Sizing Currently Available: 00 to 28 Plus

Sometimes, you just feel like wearing a pair of straight jeans and calling it a day. I feel the same way since I’m always out and about. That’s why I love vintage jeans. This particular pair offers a high-rise vintage look with a unique distressed split back pocket detail that sets them apart from others. To achieve a quintessential ‘90s look, pair this option with an oversized collar shirt and tuck it in. For shoes, put on your favorite pair of sneakers.

Price: $139

Sizing Currently Available: 00 to 30 Plus

In my opinion, there’s nothing like wearing a pair of high-waisted distressed jeans. This pair features a high-rise material that gives us a classic denim look, all thanks to its tornado hem on the bottom. As the weather is changing, I’m always preparing for the spring with a whole new wardrobe. Pair these with a navy blue blazer and boat shoes for a preppy look.

Price: $149

Sizing Currently Available: 00 to 30 Plus

You can never go wrong with having a pair of black jeans in your closet. I love the Always Fits collection as each pair has amazing one-size-fits-four technology that can always fit, whether you’re gaining or losing weight. What I love about this pair is its distressed knees. I pair this with a green bomber jacket and white sneakers.

Price: $159

Sizing Currently Available: 6-12 to 28-32