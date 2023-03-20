Get This Look: Halle Bailey’s Slip Dress

Getty

The slip dress is back in the spring dress rotation, and Halle Bailey wore one to the JLo X Revlon collaboration event. The dress is a form-fitting yet comfortable satin slip dress with a slight v-cut at the bust in bright orange. The brand that she’s wearing is Nili Lotan. We made sure to link it so you wouldn’t have to go searching. If you want to emulate the look that Halle Bailey has, go ahead and click add to cart. The slip dress is the perfect thing to wear on a night out when you want a glam but no-fuss look. It’s a timeless piece and can be layered in many different ways to fit the current seasons. Halle opeted to keep it slightly casual with a pair of brown heeled sandals and let her hair down. If you want to dress up the look add a necklace that makes a statement or an arm cuff and dangling earrings that graze the shoulders.

This spring and upcoming summer is the perfect time to wear a slip on a girl’s brunch, a beach day, or an upcoming date. Get the look below and try some of our styling tips if you want!