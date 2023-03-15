Jewelry Trends On The Rise This Spring

Getty

Jewelry in the Black household holds so much weight, culture, and oral history. From just a few months old, baby girls are getting their ears pierced or getting a nameplate bracelet to then a nameplate necklace in adolescence. The trends that come and go in fashion are introduced mostly through Black girlhood and women that carry the tradition along and pass it down. These trends come from the experiences that Black women have moved through with grace and glamour that have often been overlooked and discredited. Here we are sharing the top spring trends in jewelry for 2023, but we are so showing you that Black women are, in fact, the architects of these trends, and they are the blueprint to execution.

Take a look at what’s coming back into the mix of trendy below.

To The Shoulder

Talk about all the drama. This trend is bringing back getting dressed again. After a few years of sweatpants and lax outfits, 2023 is the year where we are trying to regain footing in the world, and this trend shows that. To keep it more on the casual side, try a plain white tee and a blazer combo; you can never go wrong with that.

Clutch My Pearls

Pearls are so timeless and come in so many different shapes and sizes that can make any look so chic. Try a pair of earrings that drop a pearl, or go all out with a chunky pearl necklace if you’re one to make a statement and take risks.

Sterling Silver

Silver has been taking the reign as the favorite precious metal lately, and we’re not mad at it. Now, if you a die-hard gold fan and fathom silver looking good against your skin, try mixing metals at first just to see what everyone’s newest obsession is all about.

A Tennis Accessory

Now not every tennis necklace has to cost a fortune, but if are on the hunt for an elegant, dainty necklace, remember that it doesn’t have to be diamond to be dainty. The tennis necklace has long been a timeless piece, but as we know, trends come and go. If you happen to have some jewelry box you never look in, try taking a look to see if you have a family heirloom, or take a visit to your parents and you might be surprised at what you find.

Cuffed

Making a statement has never been easier as cuff make their way back into the spotlight. We loved layering chunky cuffs in the 90s and early 2000s, and now we can take the look to an elevated place with different materials, textures, and shapes.