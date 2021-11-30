Courtesy of BFA

Although Thanksgiving has passed, we are now in the midst of the holiday season until New Years. Christmas trees are going up, along with the colorful lights and festive decorations. Around this time of the year, it’s natural to be cheery and to want your outfits to reflect the same energy. Besides, how else would you stand out amongst the bright lights? However, holiday attire can easily take the wrong turn. It’s the perfect blend between chic, sexy, and just the right amount of sparkle that will make the best outfits, and our former first lady, Michelle Obama, has provided us with the blueprint to guide us through this holiday season.

Obama recently attended the annual holiday window unveiling for Saks Fifth Avenue as this year’s display featured The Girls Opportunity Alliance, a program created by the Obama Foundation. While the storefront was decorated beautifully, it was Mrs. Obama’s glamorous ensemble that stole the spotlight. She wore a custom, shimmery black set designed by the American Womenswear Designer of the Year, Christopher John Rogers, and paired it with the most sleek, leather bodysuit from Wolford underneath.

Chic? Check. Sexy? Check. Just the right amount of sparkle? Check.

We’ve given you the list, now it’s up to you to check it twice to ensure your holiday looks are on point. Shop the vegan leather bodysuit designed by Wolford and Amina Muaddi here.