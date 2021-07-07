Wolford and Amina Muaddi Create An Exclusive Capsule Collection Of Luxury Skin Wear

Courtesy of Amina Muaadi

Skin wear has risen in popularity over the last year thanks to women’s growing desire to feel comfortable in their clothing. Created to feel like a second skin, the skintight designs that cling to curves have become an absolute must for everyday wardrobes!

Entering into the thriving business, Amina Muaddi, accessories designer for Made in Italy, recently announced her partnership with skinwear manufacturer Wolford to create an exclusive capsule collection.

“I’ve always been a Wolford fan and client,” Muaddi says in a release. “To me, the brand represents the epitome of quality legwear and bodywear and a symbol of refined femininity. When they reached out to me for a brand collaboration I agreed to do it right away.”

The Austrian brand—known for its leg wear, lingerie, and bodywear—is equally as elated to work with Muaddi to create a collection that emphasizes the beauty of the female body through glamorous garments.

"Amina Muaddi's creativity and present-day vision represent a new important stimulus for us to explore modern femininity and offer garments to the women of today through which they can express their identity," says Silvia Azzali, CCO of Wolford.

The 17-piece collection will feature a selection of premium materials that include latex, lace, viscose jersey and eco-leather. Amongst the highlights of the ready-to-wear line are two black bodysuits, made unique by the mandarin collar, and four slim-fit dresses sporting super-short lengths, slits, and cut-out details. The collection is available now on Wolford.com and in select Wolford stores and worldwide retailers.