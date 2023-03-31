Gabrielle Union Stuns In Moschino For The GLAAD Awards

Getty

One thing about the Wade family, they have an inherent eye for fashion and create family red-carpet photos that I, personally, think no one can top. Last night, March 30th, for the GLAAD Awards, the iconic actress and ESSENCE cover girl many times over, Gabrielle Union, stepped onto the red carpet as a work of art dripped in Moschino, a dress from their Resort 2023 collection. She looked like the star she truly is, and her dress’s hood highlighted her fierce face as she smized for the red carpet photographers. She wore the dress with a metallic heel hidden underneath the long hem and drama. While the dress is full of vibrance with color and print, it’s also full of intricate detail with beading to create that pattern.

Union stole the show with her glam look, and what really made the icing on the cake was her stepdaughter’s opposite look next to her. Zaya Wade opted not to coordinate with her stepmom this round of red-carpet family looks. Wade wore full Miu Miu, of course. The look was a button-down top with gorgeous 3D pocket detailing and, for bottoms, a pair of biker shorts. The shoes were a moment: a pair of white thong sandal heels that hit the calf that matched her mini Miu Miu bag.

The Wades really won the red carpet look this time, and it’s only a matter of time before the whole family is voted for their superlative “best-dressed family of 2023.”