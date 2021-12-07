The Coziest Fur Hats That Will Help You Achieve That Rihanna Look
By Greg Emmanuel ·

It’s one thing for the temperature to drop, but adding freezing wind chills to the mix takes the cold to another level. That being said, we must amp up our wardrobe and double down on the layers to stay warm. Heavy coats are essential, and these days there are plenty of stylish options available, but we must remember bundling up above the neck is just as important. Good news is we’re here to steer you in the right direction to make sure your head is protected from the frigid gusts of wind. Slouchy beanies and earmuffs used to be the go-to solutions, but it’s no secret that those items aren’t always the most flattering. But thankfully fashion has progressed and now, there are desirable ways to stay warm head to toe. Even Rihanna, the fashion icon herself, has leaned into fluffy headwear to top off some of her most fun, fashion-forward looks to date.

Ahead, we’ve gathered the exact hats worn by Rihanna and a number of other really enticing choices to create a one stop shop that will help you find the furry hat of your dreams — see ahead.

01
Emma Brewin Pistachio Bucket
Emma Brewin specializes in fur hats that are pleasing to the eye and beloved by Rihanna and some of the most stylish supermodels.
$425 BUY
02
Emma Brewin Blossom Bucket
Another one of Brewin’s delicious designs in bubblegum pink.
$425 BUY
03
CITY Faux Fur Letter Pattern Bucket Hat
Embrace 90’s style with the funky color palette featured on this bucket hat, which is also offered at a stellar price.
$35 BUY
04
TOMBOGO Sherpa Bucket Hat
An innovative design by TOMOBOGO that features adjustable drawstrings to make this bucket hat one size fits all.
$50 BUY
05
TOMBOGO Sherpa Bucket Hat
Anything sherpa can be considered good old faithful when it comes to guaranteeing warmth.
$50 BUY
06
R13 Zebra Fur Bucket Hat
Zebra print is fun, yet classic, and will add the right amount of spunk to elevate your outfit.
$225 BUY
07
Mr. Saturday Sherpa Bucket Hat
Mr. Saturday’s oversized take on sherpa feels like summer in the winter.
$270 BUY
08
Kangol Faux Fur Bucket
Another eye-catching pattern on Kangol’s utlra plush bucket hat.
$75 BUY
09
Kangol Faux Fur Bucket
Who would’ve thought that leopard and lavender would make such a great combination? Kangol went for it and it works extremely well!
$75 BUY
10
Kangol Furgora Cuff Beanie
The beanie lovers can have fun with fur too with this elevated hot pink from Kangol.
$75 BUY
11
Kangol Fergora Casual
Another classic silhouette that is reminiscent of the 90’s, but will definitely still earn you style points today.
$70 BUY

