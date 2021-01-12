Watch This: Fendi Partners With The Juilliard School For A Special Jazz Performance

READ MORE LESS

Fashion has gone almost completely digital in the midst COVID-19 crisis, and in result, luxury labels are curating unique ways to stay in-the-know. Today, FENDI released its latest streaming event featuring a Jazz redemption performed by students attending The Juilliard School in NYC.

Kicking off this summer, the FENDI Renaissance program highlighted classic musical performances in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul. Following with its latest in New York City, the fashion house intends for this serious to highlight American tradition of Jazz and the community and connection of artists around the world.

The musical ensemble is lead by GRAMMY® award winning trumpeter and composer, Wynton Marsalis. Marsalis himself being a Juilliard alumnus, spearheaded 6 students who came together for the first time since the NYC shutdown, to perform in the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center. “Jazz symbloizes individual freedom, collective creativity and personal resilience–fundamental attributes needed to effectively navigate an increasingly complex world,” Marsalis exclaimed. In addition to this new series, FENDI has announced it donation program with Juilliard towards student scholarships in the spirit of supporting creativity.

Check out the performance below.