Fear of God Launches An Exclusive Collection With Ermenegildo Zegna

Italian luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna and Los Angeles based luxury streetwear brand Fear of God joined forces to create a new grammar of style. Both Alessandro Sartori, Artistic Director of Ermenegildo Zegna and Jerry Lorenzo of Creative Director and Founder of Fear of God came together to present their new co-designed collection during Paris Women’s Fashion Week.

Both designers desire to collaborate steamed from a mutual desire to create a new contemporary wardrobe that opened a new path for masculine elegance that is also wearable for women. By the two fashion forces joining their distinctly different world together to create a new contemporary wardrobe has open the door for this stunning collaboration. Which boldly that pushing the traditional model of clothing and challenges traditional gender roles.

“This collaboration is based on mutual respect. When you meet someone for the first time, you immediately understand how far you can go. With Alessandro, we understood each other from the very first moment, and this collection naturally evolved from our conversation. I design menswear but I always keep a woman in mind; I really love the way women wear men’s clothing. I have always been fascinated by Ermenegildo Zegna’s clothing and this collaboration provides my clients with the opportunity to experience tailoring stitched with freedom, which I think Zegna customers will also enjoy,” affirms Jerry Lorenzo.



The Ermenegildo Zegna and Fear of God collection feature a range of classics silhouettes with modern updates. For examples, coats designed with a one size fits all concept, and a contemporary and black leather bomber embossed with the iconic Zegna logo.

The co-designed collection will be commercially available starting in September 2020 and distributed through a selection of Ermenegildo Zegna boutiques, zegna.com, as well as an exclusive network of international boutiques that are all aligned with the unique spirit expressed by the bold collection.

To understand this new page in menswear, take a look at the full Fear of God for Ermenegildo Zegna collection below.