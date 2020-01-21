The Best Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week 2020

Photo: Getty

Cold weather, dry hair, and flaky skin aren’t the only reasons why we’re ready to hit the fast forward button this winter. Paris Fashion Week also has us longing for the spring season.

During the previews, we got a sneak peek at 2020’s spring and summer beauty trends, and now we want to try every last one of them.

As models made their way down the runway in floral prints and feathery frocks, we spotted cool crown braids, eccentric hair accessories, and eye and lip combos that are perfect for making our melanin pop.

To see the hair and makeup trends coming your way next season, check out the gallery below.

01 Metallic Lips Alexis Mabille Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Photo: Getty 02 Eye-Catching Cat Eyes Georges Hobeika Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 Photo: Getty 03 Classic Cornrows Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 04 Regal Crown Braids Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 05 Dope Doobie Wraps Iris Van Herpen Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 06 Glowing Skin Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020

