Fashionable Friends We Love To See

A best friend to me is someone who loves you unconditionally and vice versa, a confidant with whom you can be your truest self, quirks and all. In this day and age, friendship hold immense importance. We find ourselves glued to our screens, engrossed in para-social relationships with influencers and content creators, but that doesn’t necessarily translate into genuine friendships. However, I vividly recall the moment I met my college friends; it was a transformative experience, like finally finding where I truly belonged. Whether it’s your sibling bestie or a new friend who feels like a soulmate, having a supportive close circle is crucial. And with National Friendship Day just around the corner on August 7, the timing couldn’t be more perfect to celebrate these special bonds.

You probably heard of #relationshipgoals but, I’m all about #friendshipgoals. Below are some extraordinary Black, beautiful, and successful women who constantly uplifted each other on their respective journeys. From actresses and designers to influencers, their diverse paths have converged into a strong bong of friendship.

We not only want to honor these connections among these ladies but also showcase their unique styles. I’ve saved their posts for style inspiration, and I’m excited to share them with you. To celebrate National Friendship Day, here are some fashion moments from friendships we admire.

Normani, Lori Harvey, And Ryan Destiny

Jordyn Woods And Jodie Woods

Indya Brown and Nana Agyemang

Sade And Sam Mims

Mecca James-Williams And Sierra Simone

Mowalola, Chivirgo, And Deto Black

Banna Nega and Banna Nega

Loz And Gigi Vassallo

Bella Michelle And Yvonne Victoria

Elisa Johnson And Samaria Leah