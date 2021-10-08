The Best Street Style Moments From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022
By Greg Emmanuel ·

In the streets of the French fashion capital, it is an understood fashion law to always serve a look when leaving the house. Thanks to Paris Fashion Week, the paparazzi was out and about to capture all of the stylish pedestrians, and with fall in full effect, it was the perfect time to break out those light coats and cozy sweaters. 

They say fall is the best season to show off your style and those in attendance at PFW thoroughly understood the assignment. Fuzzy bucket hats, spiffy blazers, and pristine overcoats are just some of the items we’ve seen on guests this season. Find the rest in our list of the greatest street style looks.

01
(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
02
(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
03
(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
04
(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
05
(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
06
(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
07
(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
08
(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
09
(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
10
(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
11
(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
12
(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
13
(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
14
(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
15
(Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
16
(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
17
(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
18
(Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
19
(Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
20
(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
21
(Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)
22
(Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)

