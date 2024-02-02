Fashion Trust U.S. Announces Its 2024 Finalists Including Charles Harbison And Wilgory Tanjong

Getty Images

The 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. finalists have been announced. The award ceremony for the winners will be held at a private residence in Los Angeles on April 9. The Black finalist in the ready-to-wear category is Charles Harbison of Harbison Studio, in the jewelry category is Ashley Harris of Don’t Let Disco, and MoAnA Luu of LanLuu. Black finalists in the accessories category include Wilglory Tanjong of Anima Iris and in the graduates category is Madelen Nyau of T1Tan Studio. There will be 16 finalists who will be considered for the Sustainability Award and the Inclusivity Award.

Seed donations from British heiress Jordana Yechiel, jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, and 24 founding patrons in real estate, finance, and art. The Fashion Trust U.S. was established by Tania Fares in 2022. She founded Fashion Trust in 2011 as part of the British Fashion Council and has since moved support over to the United States. “It’s exciting to see how many people are getting to know Fashion Trust U.S.,” Fares tells WWD.

The organization has garnered 600 applications for the 2024 awards in comparison to 300 for 2023. The finalists were selected by the Fashion Trust U.S. board members consisting of Fares, Laura Brown, Anne Crawford, Maha Dakhik, Tan France, Karla Welch, advisory board members, and the awards’ presenting sponsor Shop With Google.

Last year, Fashion Trust U.S. winners received grants from $100,000 to $200,000 depending on their needs such as mentoring and their business size and turnover. Both U.S. and non-U.S. citizens are eligible, however businesses must be based and registered and based in the U.S., and employ American employees for two to seven years.