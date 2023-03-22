Tracee Ellis Ross, Ciara & More Celebrate Fashion’s Emerging Talent At Fashion Trust US Awards

Fashion Trust U.S., founded in 2018, is a nonprofit dedicated to the growth and nurturing of young emerging designers who are making the industry shake. The organization held its first awards ceremony at Goya Studios in Los Angeles last night. There were six categories: Ready-to-Wear, Jewelry, Inclusivity, Sustainability, the Graduate Award, and the Google Creativity Award. Black design talent won big last night. Knitwear extraordinaire Aisling Camps took home the St.John Ready-to-Wear award, Jewelry went to the dynamic duo of L’Enchanteur, the Graduate Award, sponsored by Shop with Google, went to West African designer Papa Oppong, and Agbobly (formerly of Black Boy Knits) won the Inclusivity Award.

It was refreshing to see so many Black designers from different walks of life and different parts of the diaspora win an award for their creativity and point of view on fashion. The organization’s mission was physically shown last night, with some of the biggest stars, like Ciara, Storm Reid, and Tracee Ellis Ross, coming out to celebrate the best-emerging design talent.

Take a look below at all the high-fashion the night had to give.

