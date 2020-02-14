Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for ESSENCE

ESSENCE Fashion House was a day filled with panel discussions, photo experiences and of course, breathtaking runway shows from talented Black designers.

Three brands debuted Fall/Winter 2020 collections in between panels and among them was Dallas-based designer, Ese Azenabor, who sent a fluorescent collection down the runway. Azenabor, who is not afraid to mix prints and textures, is a mastermind at creating tulle gowns. Each look brought a level of glam reminiscent of what’s seen on many a red carpet.

With loads of shimmer and sheer, the Ese Azenabor collection stunned the crowd.

After the presentation, Ese sat down with ESSENCE Assistant Fashion Editor, Nandi Howard, for a brief chat. After crediting her recent journey into motherhood and her Nigerian heritage with giving her “courage,” the vibrant designer shared some some exciting news with the audience.

“We will be presenting a collection at NYFW this Fall,” she exclaimed. We. Can’t Wait.

Check out our favorite looks from the Ese Azenabor Fall/Winter 2020 collection below.