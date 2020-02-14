ESSENCE Fashion House: All The Solo Street Style Looks We Loved

New York Fashion Week may be over, but that didn’t matter to fashion fiends as they crowded the streets in Hudson Yards serving endless looks at ESSENCE Fashion House. Weathering the rain in style, fashionistas posed for the cam, showing off their winter essentials. Mixing colors and prints, gaudy coats, and chic boots were only a few of the stellar style faves we caught as attendees made their way inside.

When attending an ESSENCE Fashion event, there are no fashion rules except to come being authentically you. And the crowd yesterday was the perfect example.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite street style moments from ESSENCE Fashion House NYC.