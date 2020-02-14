ESSENCE Fashion House: All The Solo Street Style Looks We Loved
Photo: @edo_photo
By Nandi Howard ·

New York Fashion Week may be over, but that didn’t matter to fashion fiends as they crowded the streets in Hudson Yards serving endless looks at ESSENCE Fashion House. Weathering the rain in style, fashionistas posed for the cam, showing off their winter essentials. Mixing colors and prints, gaudy coats, and chic boots were only a few of the stellar style faves we caught as attendees made their way inside.

When attending an ESSENCE Fashion event, there are no fashion rules except to come being authentically you. And the crowd yesterday was the perfect example.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite street style moments from ESSENCE Fashion House NYC.

01
01
Photo: @edo_photo
02
02
Photo: @edo_photo
03
03
Photo: @edo_photo
04
04
Photo: @edo_photo
05
05
Photo: @edo_photo
06
06
Photo: @edo_photo
07
07
Photo: @edo_photo
08
08
Photo: @edo_photo
09
09
Photo: @edo_photo
10
10
Photo: @edo_photo
11
11
Photo: @edo_photo
12
12
Photo: @edo_photo
13
13
Photo: @edo_photo
14
14
Photo: @edo_photo
15
15
Photo: @edo_photo
16
16
Photo: @edo_photo
17
17
Photo: @edo_photo
18
18
Photo: @edo_photo
19
19
Photo: @edo_photo
20
20
Photo: @edo_photo
21
21
Photo: @edo_photo
22
22
Photo: @edo_photo
23
23
Photo: @edo_photo
24
24
Photo: @edo_photo
25
25
Photo: @edo_photo
26
26
Photo: @edo_photo
27
27
Photo: @edo_photo
28
28
Photo: @edo_photo
29
29
Photo: @edo_photo
