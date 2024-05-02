Fantasia Stuns In A Chic Christian Siriano Gown

Getty Images

For the 41st Birthday Gala of Clive Davis, renowned singer Fantasia encaptured the audience at Carnegie Hall. The gala, entitled “The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Tribute To the Legendary Clive Davis, was not only a performance opportunity for Fantasia, but one to showcase her evolving elegant style.

Her gown for the special night at Carnegie Hall was designed by forrmer Project Runway contestant and winner Christian Siriano, who has built quite a name for himself in the fashion industry. The lavender long sleeve dress featured a leg slit and a black feather trim all around the gown, causing a dramatic, old Hollywood effect. This is an aesthetic the singer has been seen in numerous times thanks to her stylist, Daniel Hawkins, who has kept her looking stunning throughout her The Color Purple press run. Hawkins has styled the singer in other brands such as LaQuan Smith, Sergio Hudson, Liastublla, Dolce & Gabbana, Michael Kors, Ronny Kobo, and Benchellal throughout her press tour and red carpet moments for this year’s Grammys, Academy Awards, and more.

The mock neck detail of her look and the long theatrical train on her outfit was fitting for such a huge once-in-a-lifetime performance. For her shoes, Hawkins opted for a black pointed toe heel that accentuated the effortlessness of her outfit. To accessorize, Fantasia wore a pair of Reza diamond earrings that had an Avante garde shape to them and a few rings on both hands. This look is flawless and even fits the theme of her latest film, something we’re noticing stylists do more often with films releasing. Image architect Law Roach, for instance, has been styling Zendaya in tennis-inspired looks for her new film Challengers.

Fantasia’s red carpet and performance style has reached a new level of glamorous and we’re not mad at it. We’ve always rooted for her and love to see artists such as herself receive the same opportunities to evolve with her fashion sense. We’re keeping our eye out for her next fabulous look.