Getty Images

As the leaves change and the temperatures drop, so do the shoe trends for cooler weather. This year, designers and fashion lovers are embracing a variety of innovative and cozy footwear options that aren’t plain boots. The Fall/Winter 2023 runways were filled with fun trends like fuzzy heels and angular wedges for the risk-takers. Slouchy thigh-high boots and platform shoes also were spotted at presentations. Pointed toe shoes on the Prada and Ferragamo February presentations earlier this year styled with smart attire like blazers and midi skirts, were evoking “officecore” energy. Balmain was a proponent of the platform shoe in boot and mule iterations. Elsewhere, Bottega Venetta and Loewe included slouchy thigh-high boots.

This fall season is the perfect time to start shopping new-ish trends and we hope to see some of these predicted style shifts into the warmer seasons too. If you’re looking for comfy yet stylish shoe options to try out this fall, our editor-approved list of trends is the first place you should stop. so keep scrolling for a full breakdown.

Pointed Toes

Getty Images

Nearly every look on the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 runway was accompanied by a pointed toe shoe, from high heels to mules. The pointed toe detail just speaks volumes. It’s more than just a trend–not even a basic–it’s an essential. As previously mentioned, styling this is a nod to the “officecore” trend and it seems to be the most popular way to style it. It can also be worn dressed down with just a pair of jeans, a blue button-down worn open, and a T-shirt layered underneath with a tan trench coat.

Platforms

Getty Images

Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear runway show featured an array of whimsical and elegant clothing as well as sky-high platform heels. Particularly a thick red patent sole and a heel at least three inches high was worn by a model who glided on the runway with ease. You too can channel that energy without breaking the bank (or your ankle) with a platform heel.

Angular Wedges

Getty Images

For Milan Fashion Week back in February, Ferragamo presented their own spin on the angular wedge trend. The sleek wedges arrived on the runway in patent black and red. Wedges have always been a comfortable option and with shoes like these, you can be cozy without compromising your sense of style. Imagine angular shoes like the ones shown above with a tomato red T-shirt, a cropped blazer, and matching trousers in black: these pieces make for an office-ready suit moment.

Fuzzy Heels

Getty Images

Gucci had their models strutting in shoes with some added furry detailing around the trims of the shoes for their Fall/Winter 2023 runway show. This texture elevates a look tenfold in the eyes of our fashion editors. We love a detail that brings more to the outfit without being too gaudy. Fuzzy heels don’t have to be as unusual as they sound, they can be quite chic styled like the photo above and even dressed down with a T-shirt, denim skirt, and blazer.

Slouchy Thigh High Boots

Getty Images

Burberry’s runway show earlier this year featured a large amount of slouchy boots worn by its models for its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The brand mostly played with suede and buttery leather to create the perfect amount of slouchiness that hit right at the thighs. This trend looks amazing with trench and leather coats as well as over jeans, or with a slip dress and an oversized blazer.