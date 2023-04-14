Fabletics Taps Kevin Hart For its Men’s Golf Collection

Fabletics

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is in his fashion bag now with a golf collection in collaboration with Fabletics. Hart has actually been an investor of Fabletics Men since 2020 and has been a collaborator on past collections. This most recent collection, a golf collection, is inspired by the first Black golfer, Lee Elder, to play in The Masters, hence the title “Hart Eagle Edition Golf Collection,” and embodies the Eagle’s excellence and skill.

Fabletics is going through a theme of “country club, reinvented,” thus dropping collections with vibrance, playful pieces, and nostalgia repackaged. The Hart Eagle Edition Golf Collection features the highest quality ten pieces, including two polos with the Fabletics logo slayed on the back in green and in black, a knit quarter zip vest, a t-shirt with a golf course print on the back, and cotton shorts and pants in olive green with a special edition golf logo. The collection is well-crafted with classic stitching and performance fabric that elevates and takes the collection to new heights.

Hart tells ESSENCE about his excitement for his new collection, saying, “From top to bottom, this is an elevated golf collection. Each piece is created with performance material and has a throwback look that is nostalgic and stylish. One of my favorite design details is the new Fabletics logo in classic chain stitch that is emblazoned on the sweatshirt, jacket, and polo.”

You can shop the collection on fabletics.com, and if you are a member, you can get a 70% deal on everything on the site, yes, everything!