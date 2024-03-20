Everlane And Marques Almeida’s Limited-Edition Collection Is Unveiled

Everlane

Everlane and London-based brand Marques Almeida have unveiled a new vibrant collection just in time for spring. The collection centers on consciously crafted archival leftover fabrics, honing in on their mission toward sustainability. Marques Almeida adds colorful elements with these upcycled fabrics, creating a high-end yet low-environmental impact of a collection.

Silhouettes from Everlane’s classic fan-favorite staple pieces are reimagined with touches from Marques Almeida. The collection consists of an open knit red cardigan, an earthy green shirt jacket, a tie dye satin slip dress in rainbow and pink and white, a tie dye satin button down in pink and white with matching denim pants, a blue open knit sweater, a lime green mock neck sweater, a blue patchwork dress, a denim patchwork skirt, patchwork jeans, and a patchwork jacket.

Everlane

The thoughtfully designed collection has the perfect edition to your spring wardrobe with brightly-colored pieces, funky yet chic patterns, and fashion-forward silhouettes made from surplus fabrics. It’s a step in the right direction in regard to sustainable production and practices without compromising style and quality.

Everlane

While you’re on the hunt for new spring pieces, look to Everlane and Marques Almeida for those standout pieces. From unique lightweight knitwear, intentional upcycled patchwork, and vivacious colors, this new collaboration between the eco-friendly and London-based brand is the season’s essential.

Shop the Everlance X Marques Almeida limited-edition collection on everlane.com.