The Essence Fashion Team Recap’s Favorite Moments From NYFW

Getty Images

New York Fashion Week is finally over. Six days of runway shows, fashion events, showroom presentations, and after parties back to back has had our fashion team thinking about all the highs of the week. In the midst of it all, there were some inspiring and fun moments that stood out to our fashion and beauty team. From live performances from top female rappers like Doechii and Ice Spice to backstage experiences of runway shows like LaQuan Smith to runway shows like Diotima and Advisry being intentional with their looks, this NYFW has been full of really strong moments.

Keep scrolling to see the thoughts of our team on all of our favorite moments from this year’s New York Fashion Week, from all angles of the industry.

Devine Blacksher, Senior Fashion Editor

“My standout moment of the week was witnessing the debut of Bishme Cromartie’s collection at NYFW. As a fan of Season 20 Project Runway All Stars, this show was a must-see for my best friend and I. Cromartie’s collection, featuring mesmerizing denim pieces, elegantly draped hooded dresses, and a captivating shade of green, left an unforgettable mark on my memory. Moreover, being part of the audience for this occasion, where a talented Black designer unveiled his first full collection at NYFW, was truly inspiring.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxLOI6isSek/

Robyn Mowatt, Contributing Fashion Editor

“I loved attending Rachel Scott’s take on a New York Fashion Week presentation for Diotima. Rather than a stuffy and chaotic show, she opted for a gathering that felt centered around her collaboration with artist Laura Facey and practices that have been passed down through generations of Caribbean ancestors. I strongly feel that her newest collection was striking and filled with unique pieces that will stand the test of time.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxEjVsppwW4/

India Espy-Jones, Contributing Beauty Writer

“Luar closed NYFW not just with his Socorro collection pulling him back to his roots – but an after party on the rooftop of the industrial venue. The song “Crazy” pounded from the Spotify sponsored event with a live performance from Doechii, who kicked her Luar heels off to go crazy for the crowd. After three songs she also joined the audience to party for the rest of the night.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxMUacKOpnW/?img_index=1

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

“I loved going backstage for LaQuan Smith’s runway show! Seeing Black beauty leads — hairstylist Lacy Redway and MUA Sheila Daley — at his show made my heart smile. Their work is always excellent and it was a joy to interview them in their element. I also loved seeing Ice Spice perform at the Dion Lee after party! She’s the cutest and killed it!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxJXApVRuBN/?img_index=1

Kerane Marcellus, Fashion Writer

“I truly loved Advisry’s SS24 runway show. It was cohesive and very intentional with only 33 looks to convey his ideas. I also thought the HBCU alumni runway shows were phenomenal. Centering Black women designers in the conversation should be everyone’s priority.”