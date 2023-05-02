Essence Fashion Team Dishes On The 2023 Met Gala

GETTY IMAGES

That’s a wrap on the 2023 Met Gala. The biggest stars across fashion, film, and music walked the red carpet, La La interviewed them, providing some iconic soundbites (like Doja purring), and inside the tent and up the majestic stairs, stars mingled and took their infamous selfies. Afterward, taking over NYC for a plethora of after-parties. And now, as the dust settles and social media wraps up the threads/content and discourse, we thought we jump in and give our commentary on some of our favorite looks of the night.Yes, we have opinions too!

Let’s get into the top picks from our fashion team.

Shelton Boyd-Griffith, Senior Fashion Editor

1/ Usher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Usher attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

While the event is one of fashion’s biggest, most anticipated nights, it still has a long way to go regarding the inclusion of more Black designers. That’s why the undisputed king of rnb (my opinion) in this Bianca Saunders suit is an absolute YES for me. Not only does it channel Karl and showcase the impeccable tailoring skills of Bianca — it goes to show why there needs to be more space for Black femme designers.

2/ Keke Palmer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Keke Palmer attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Baby, this is Keke Palmer — the movie star. The perfectly coiffed hair, the way the tweed column dress accentuates her figure, and the shawl; this is glamour at its finest. I smiled so hard as Sergio explained the distinct references for this look (a blend of Karl’s work at Patou and Chanel). Sergio is a fashion designer who’s also a fashion student (see: CJR, Zac Posen, etc.), so his dedication to craft and referencing is honestly unmatched. This collaboration between him and Keke will live rent-free in my mind for a while.

3/ Brian Tyree Henry

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Brian Tyree Henry attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Opulence! We’re so used to seeing men in boring black suits with ties, but Brian said, “I’pushing it further than that.” This look oozes decadence, the pearls, the lace, and the extended shirt cuffs — speak directly to Karl’s obsession with all things Rococo and the 18th century. This look also cements Brian as one to watch.

4/ A$AP Rocky

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: A$AP Rocky attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Surprisingly there are a lot of men’s looks in my top 5, but the men really brought it. This look speaks to the Chanel I personally identify with. That streetwear, Pharrell, the juxtaposition of glam and casual from the 90s and hip hop. Also, the three Gucci logo belts paying homage to Karl’s use of the double c logo (see the Chanel surfboard, necklaces, etc.). Obsessed.

5/ Imaan hammam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Imaan Hammam attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

I’m a sucker for a clean, minimal look. One that doesn’t do too much but, in turn, ends up saying a lot. That’s this look for me. Imaan looks STUNNING in this custom Standing Ground dress. The white alludes to Karl’s Chanel color palette, and the waistband of pearls (duh, Chanel = pearls) also echoes how gold chains and such were styled in 90’s Chanel shows. I also love that this is a huge moment for an emerging designer.

Kerane Marcellus, Fashion News Writer

1/ Anok Yai

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Anok Yai attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)

She never disappoints, and I don’t think she gets enough credit for how amazing she looked at the Met the previous year. I think if this were Zendya, it would have been a huge fashion moment, but nonetheless, it was. She has an energy that just exudes confidence and sex appeal that translated well in this look.

2/ Michaela Coel

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Michaela Coel attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

She was jaw-dropping in Schiaparelli. The accents looked amazing against her skin, and it’s worth noting that she would’ve definitely been a Karl Lagerfeld muse. I think it was a risky enough look to wear. It’s sexy but also somehow balanced out and toned down with the large pieces of jewels covering her up.

3/ P Diddy & Yung Miami

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

This was the best moment out of their entire situationship. That entrance was everything! Another Black was centered, and it was the iconic June Ambrose, who has been Diddy’s stylist forever and has shaped hip-hop fashion in the 90s. It was glam and also kind of messy, and I know everyone was here for it.

4/ Erykah Badu

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Erykah Badu attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Erykah Badu marches to the beat of her own drum, and that’s that. Did she hit the nail on the head for the theme? I’m not sure I can find this reference, but regardless it’s a head-turning look which is something that she’s been a pro at.

5/ Paloma Elsesser

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Paloma Elsesser attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Both of my obsessions in one? Yes, please. My favorite model and one of my favorite designers collaborating is a moment that I am definitely here for. She looked amazing as always, but I love that Raul was by her side, wearing his own creation.