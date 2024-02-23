Essence Fashion Digest: Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Prada, Rihanna Is Reportedly Returning To Dior, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, Tracee Ellis Ross’ look at the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 runway show. It was a stylish play on the “officecore” trend we’ve been seeing everywhere with an added flare of fringe. Singer and business mogul Rihanna is rumored to be the face of Dior again. She was the French brand’s first Black ambassador in 2015. In exciting news, Nike and Jacquemus have officially teased their latest collaboration on Instagram.

Next, the Diesel show at Paris Fashion Week was a success with 1,000 virtual attendees plastered on the digital walls at the show. The runway featured extra mini skirts, floral and cheetah prints, and faux furs. Lastly, London-based brand accelerator Tomorrow Ltd acquired A-COLD-WALL founded by Samuel Ross. The designer posted a statement on Instagram and called this acquisition “phase 2.”

Tracee Ellis Ross Attends Prada’s Fall/Winter 2024 Runway Show

At Prada, Tracee Ellis Ross not only sat front row, but she also attended in a distinct look that screamed “officecore.” Her mint green fringe top with a white fringe collar added an element of playfulness to her outfit. The rest of the look was kept minimal: a tan workwear jacket with a chocolate brown collar, and a sheer navy skirt that fell at the top of her calves. Brown satin heels were the ideal footwear to bring another chic element into the mix. To accessorize, Ross kept the theme of green going with a handbag in a deeper hue that paired well with her top.

Rihanna And Dior Are Teaming Up Again

Singer Rihanna is reportedly going to be the face of Dior again according to Business of Fashion. She last served as an ambassador for the brand in 2015–the mogul was the first Black person to be an ambassador for the brand and also starred in a slew of campaigns. Recently Rihanna went to the Dior Haute Couture show without attending any other shows in Paris that week. Launchmetrics has found that her appearance at the Haute Couture show a month ago generated social media and press visibility up to $9.3 million in worth.

Jacquemus Teases Next Nike Collaboration

The world’s fastest woman, Sha’Carri Richardson may be the star of the upcoming Nike and Jacquemus campaign. The French brand’s Instagram posted a teaser of someone holding a Swoosh-shaped leather bag with Jacquemus labeling. Richardson’s well-known tattoo just might have given her away. The teaser features a Swoosh-inspired bag in black, it is slated to release on Monday, February 26.

Diesel’s Presents Its Fall/Winter 2024 Show

At the recent Diesel Fall/Winter 2024 runway show, 1,000 attendees were watching while on display on digital walls. The attendees became part of the spectacle as models sashayed in new iterations of Glenn Martin’s Diesel. Patchwork denim jackets and blazers, faux fur coats and tops, and floral print dresses filled the runway. Pulled back yet still eccentric, the collection was chic while staying true to Martin’s provocative eye. Rapper JT sat in the front row in a full denim Diesel look with her top worn off the shoulder and her skirt cinching her waist. British model Leomie Anderson channeled her inner vampire in a pink mini skirt and fuzzy printed top holding a cheetah print bag with matching heels.

A-Cold-Wall Is Acquired By Tomorrow Ltd

The luxury streetwear brand A-Cold-Wall was acquired by the British brand accelerator Tomorrow Ltd. Now, they own 100% of the brand after buying founder Samuel Ross’ stake in the brand. Full details of the terms of the deal have not been revealed as of yet. Tomorrow Ltd has had a hand investing in multiple emerging brands including Martine Rose. “A-Cold-Wall’s core team of long-standing directors will continue to advance the brand language with Ross’ full alignment, prioritizing innovation and material development,” the brand shared in a statement on Instagram.