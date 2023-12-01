Essence Fashion Digest: Simone Biles Stars In Athleta's Holiday Campaign, Martine Ali Designs For Converse, And More

Athleta

This week in fashion there was quite a bit of news that captured our attention. First up, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles stars in the latest Athleta holiday campaign wearing the brand’s new collection which was filled with red and sparkly sports bras and leggings. Next up, New York-based jewelry designer Martine Ali was tapped by Converse to create a sneaker. The black “Chuck 70 De Luxe Wedge” that comes with a removable knee-high detail is currently available online.

Louis Vuitton ventures into the NFT business with the launch of their latest bag. The accessory is a “phygital” mini trunk bag, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière. The bag made its first appearance during the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show. Arriving this week is a collaborative outerwear collection by Rick Owens and Moncler. The lineup features a lush green hue on most of the Avant garde-shaped jackets. Lastly, another collaboration we’re excited to see is between streetwear brands BAPE and Canada Goose, who released a camo-printed collection in honor of BAPE’s 30th anniversary.

If you’re curious to know all the happenings of the fashion world from high fashion to fashion business, or maybe want to add something to your cart, keep scrolling.

Creative Director Of Givenchy Matthew Williams Is Leaving The Brand

Designer Matthew Williams is leaving Givenchy from his role as creative director, effective on January 1. Williams will focus on his own brand 1017 Alyx 9SM, where he is planning to expand with jewelry, shoes, and accessories lines. His last collection with Givenchy will be its Pre-Fall 2023 collections for men’s and women’s, which is scheduled to be revealed soon, according to WWD. Williams was appointed in 2020.

Simone Biles Stars In Athleta’s Holiday Campaign

Athleta

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is the star of Athleta’s latest campaign. The collection features red, green, and black bodysuits, sports bras, and leggings. The black bra and matching leggings in the range have a leathery sheen to them while the red and green sets have a more matte finish. This holiday collection is a good option for shopping for loved ones who are inspired by Biles and her journey to the Olympics.

Athleta’s holiday collection is available now on athleta.com. Prices range from $54 to $129.

Martine Ali And Converse Release New Sneaker

Converse

Martine Ali is a New York-based jewelry designer but can add footwear designer to her resume now. Converse tapped Ali to design a shoe that includes an all-black exterior with a dramatic wedged heel, square-shaped toe, and a removable knee-high top addition to the shoe. You can wear it like a regular “Chuck 70 De Luxe Wedge” or add the sleeves to make a knee-high boot. While this may be Ali’s first time venturing into footwear and apparel, we hope it’s not her last as this shoe speaks to her New York audience.

The “Converse x Martine Ali Chuck 70 De Luxe Wedge” is available now on converse.com, retailing for $160.

Tyler, The Creator Launches GOLF WANG Holiday Shops With American Express

GOLF WANG has announced 12 GOLF HOLIDAY SHOPS worldwide that will officially launch tomorrow December 2nd. The temporary holiday stores will be in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Their permanent shops will also feature holiday-centric pieces.

The stores will feature portions of the Fall/Winter 2023 collection which offers a refreshing take on utilitarian-inspired tops and bottoms, outerwear pieces with media elements, and new fabrics. The assortment will include a variation of playful accessories that correspond to apparel pieces from the range. The capsule also features a graffiti airbrush-inspired art piece that will be seen across different items like tees, jackets, and more, in addition to a new collaboration with Converse on the beloved “Chuck 70.”

American Express cardholders will receive exclusive early access to the GOLF HOLIDAY SHOPS one hour ahead of the store’s opening times and a few other benefits. For more details on benefits, head here. All store hours are available at golfwang.com/pages/holidayshops.

Louis Vuitton Ventures Launches An NFT Bag

Louis Vuitton

The Web3 world is getting a designer house in the game as Louis Vuitton decides to sell a luxury NFT mini trunk bag for $6,500. The bag made its physical debut on the runway for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, making it a “phygital” piece. The bag was designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, on the women’s design team. The checkered mini bag comes in white and gold in both realms but in the digital world has an orange glow around it. According to Vogue Business, only 200 are available and retail for $6,500. They are also only available to those who have one of the Louis Vuitton Treasure Trunk NFTs.

Rick Owens And Moncler Release An Outerwear Collection

Moncler X Rick Owens

Another gorgeous high-fashion collaborative collection has been released. This one between Rick Owens and Moncler is a fashion lover’s dream with Owen’s signature green hue (when he’s not only using black and white), Avant-garde silhouettes, and high-quality fabrics. The collection features hairy boots and a pair of black leather boots with a signature Rick Owens banding detail. Some jackets have a cascading effect while others are cropped. The range is rounded out by denim skirts and shirts, T-shirts, beanies, sunglasses, and sweatpants.

The Rick Owens X Moncler collection is available now on rickowens.com. Prices retail from $320 to $5,770.

Canada Goose And BAPE Release A New Capsule Collection

BAPE

BAPE celebrates its 30th anniversary with a collaborative collection with Canada Goose. The ABC camo-clad collection features an array of pieces like a vest (camo print, of course), a puffer jacket, and limited-edition “BAPE® X CANADA GOOSE BE@RBRICK” figurines printed for the brand’s anniversary. Other pieces in black include longline puffers and zip jackets as well as white and camo-printed jackets, and beanies coming in red, blue, white, and black. The small but iconic collection celebrates the brand’s longevity in a difficult industry.

The capsule collection is available now on bape.us.