Essence Fashion Digest: Rihanna’s Loewe Super Bowl Outfit Launch, Ksubi's New Artist Program, And More

This week in fashion has been an exciting one. For instance, you can now purchase Rihanna’s Super Bowl outfit from this year. If you’re a die-hard when it comes to stylish, spot-on Halloween costumes and don’t mind forking out nearly $3,000 to have the artist’s Loewe jumpsuit you can pick it up online. This week, Ksubi launched a new creative program, “Blank Canvas.” It highlights up-and-coming artists and for its first installment, the program highlights Buffalo-based artist Wasabi who customizes painted pieces in a capsule collection.

In New York City, the flagship store le PÈRE hosted its grand opening this week. This event was accompanied by the brand’s release of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Champion has also released a campaign highlighting Black and brown creatives.

Lastly, it wouldn’t feel like a complete roundup of fashion news without a collaboration. Maison Margiela and Salomon have announced a collaborative sneaker that is quite stylish. This pair of sneakers is very true to Salomon’s design ethos as it arrives in a vibrant blue colorway.

If you’re curious to see about these new launches and how to purchase Rihanna’s Super Bowl look, keep scrolling.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Outfit Is Available For Purchase

This year’s Super Bowl performance by Rihanna was an iconic moment for the singer, but also for the fashion industry. She performed “Work” and other hits in a $2,900 Loewe jumpsuit. Now you can have this jumpsuit too. The luxury brand has come out with a three-piece capsule that includes the utilitarian-inspired piece in fiery red and in black. It comes with front jet pockets, zipped ankle cuffs, and removable D-ring straps. The collection also includes a pair of utilitarian trousers.

The Loewe capsule collection is available now on loewe.com.

Ksubi Launches Creative Program “Blank Canvas” With Contemporary Artist Wasabi

Ksubi has launched a creative program called “Blank Canvas” and in the first iteration, a collection with Buffalo-based artist Wasabi. The collection features denim and pieces like T-shirts and hoodies as the artist’s canvas of choice. Pairs of jeans include hand-made paintings on them that feature cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and Goofy. The artist opens up the floor for the next generation of Sydney-based artists and the brand’s initiative to give these emerging artists a voice is commendable.

Ksubi’s capsule collection created with Wasabi is now available on ksubi.com. Prices range from $120 to $195.

le PÈRE Opens Its First Brick-And-Mortar In New York City

The le PÈRE which was founded in 2022 by a community of creators has officially opened its first store. The opening was accompanied by the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection entitled “And Sometimes Boys.” The line features pieces that are heavily inspired by Korean artist June Paik. Selects like classic branded jerseys, hoodies, and printed fleece sweatsuits create a cohesive and artsy collection, which is to be expected from such a creative group.

Champion’s Latest Campaign Highlights Black Artists And Designers

From rappers to athletes to artists, the latest Champion campaign was made to connect, collaborate, and push boundaries between different creatives and did so flawlessly. The sportswear brand is redefining the word champion with its new campaign that highlights young Black and brown artists and designers. The campaign entitled “Champion What Moves You” celebrates individuality. The brand amplified a deaf rapper Signkid, in particular, who performed at a recent event. The rapper realized there was no sign for the word “champion” as a verb so he created one.

Maison Margiela X Salomon Release A Collaborative Sneaker

A luxury sneaker never looked so good. The blue sneaker called the “ASC Pro” is perhaps the two collaborators’ most practical and wearable shoe yet. Available in black and cream, the different hues of blue complement each other beautifully. This shape is also quite practical and wearable but will be released about a month after the “ASC Pro,” according to Highsnobiety.

The Maison Margiela X Salomon “ASC Pro” is available on StockX.com.