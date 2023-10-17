Bottega Veneta Launches A New Academy

Getty Images

Bottega Veneta has announced new venture that is investing in new talent. The Italian luxury brand has launched an academy called Accademia Labor et Ingenium, meaning craft or creativity in Latin.

The academy will focus on developing artisanal craftsmanship and 50 new students per year will be taught by five Bottega Veneta master artisans. The academy will be based in two locations: the Bottega Veneta atelier located in Montebello Vicentino and the brand’s new space at their manufacturing site in Povolaro Dueville. After the 50 students complete training with the master artisans, they are guaranteed a job at the company. The academy’s training is set to include workshops and courses. “Upskilling” and “reskilling” will also be available for current employees of the brand. Training collaborations with regional partners have also been launched as a part of the official announcement, according to WWD.

“Accademia Labor et Ingenium is a key strategic pillar to preserve Bottega Veneta’s unique savoir faire. Exceptional craft and creativity are essential to our brand and to the heritage of our home region in Veneto,” said Leo Rongone, Bottega Veneta chief executive officer per WWD. “With the Accademia, we take the collective ethos at the heart of Bottega Veneta to a new level, building on our rich history of skill-sharing and innovation to nurture the artisans of the future.”

The academy’s core premise is to pass down tradition and knowledge to the next generation of creatives and designers. It has already begun its first collaboration with Università Iuav di Venezia for a seven-week masterclass led by Ruggero Negretto for eight students. Negretto was also an apprentice at Bottega Veneta. The course will be for handbag and product development and offers learning about prototyping for different silhouettes. This is the fourth time that the university and the brand have collaborated, having done so in 2012, 2015, and in 2017.

Bottega Veneta’s dedication to ensuring that generational tradition keeps getting passed down when it comes to high-quality artisanal craftsmanship. Other Italian brands like Fendi and Prada have done similarly to keep their traditions alive with training schools.