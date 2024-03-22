Essence Fashion Digest: Regina King Stuns In Schiaparelli, Destiny’s Child’s Stylish Reunion, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, actress Regina King exalted the red carpet with a black gown designed by Schiaparelli. The halter style dress accentuated her décolletage and arms regally. The former members of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, reunited this week in style. Each woman wore a casual flowy dress that was fit for a relaxing day on Beyoncé’s father Matthew Knowles yacht.

Meanwhile, rapper Tyler, the Creator, revealed to his loyal followers a behind-the-scenes look at his Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 campaign on Instagram. He’s poured his heart out on how much designing for Louis Vuitton and working with the brand has meant to him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Next, Russell Westbrook’s brand Honor The Gift has unveiled its third drop for its Spring 2024 collection. This drop centers ‘70s aesthetics in its designs with short sleeves and tanks, just in time for the warm weather. Finally, sneaker brands JJJJbound and Adidas have joined forces on a long-awaited shoe. The classic Samba sneakers feature JJJJbound’s clean design touches over the iconic three stripes, with colors in black and white.

Regina King Stunned In Schiaparelli

The esteemed actress Regina King graced us with her red carpet premiere look for her new film Shirley. The stylist duo Micah McDonald and Wayman Deon styled king in a black halter-style dress designed by Schiaparelli. A gold strap at the neck and ruching throughout the middle gave the gown an elegant and flattering touch. The seam in the middle divided two fabrics, one that was smooth and the other textured with a long train that wrapped around her wrist with a gold chain attached. Her gold hoop earrings and gold pointed toe heels from Le Silla were the perfect finishing touch to her outfit.

Destiny’s Child Reunited This Week In Casual Style

The beloved ‘90s girl group Destiny’s Child reunited in casual style. Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams caught up on Matthew Knowles’ boat in flowy ensembles perfect for a day on the water. Rowland wore a long blue ocean print dress designed by Sais Ankoh while Williams also wore a long striped dress designed by Jonathan Simkai. Beyoncé wore a three-piece black-and-white checkered set designed by Dolce and Gabbana.

Tyler, The Creator’s Louis Vuitton Behind-The-Scenes Video Has Released

Earlier this month, Tyler, the Creator was revealed as a guest designer for Louis Vuitton’s Spring Men’s 2024 collection. The explosion of colors, hand-drawn motifs, and authentic approach won the hearts of his fashion-forward fans. In tandem with the collection finally being available to shop online and in select stores, the rapper has released a behind-the-scenes video of the campaign shoot. From styling for the perfect shot, to set designing, and creative directing, the video showcases Tyler’s love for fashion and his ever so charming, quirky personality. On X, he explained his journey of designing clothing since 2004 to now with Louis Vuitton.

Shop the Tyler, The Creator X Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 collection on louisvuitton.com and in select stores.

Honor The Gift Releases Its Third Spring Drop

Fashion brand Honor The Gift’s Spring 2024 third drop has finally arrived. Football star and founder Russell Westbrook had the ‘70s in mind for this drop with novelty knitted shirts and dresses, track sets, and denim pieces. The collection is entitled the Heritage X Legacy collection as it is infused with tradition and Westbrook’s view of foundational heritage. He sees legacy as the imprints of those that came before him and those who brought change in community. Some pieces like the denim pants and tank tops feature embroidered patches with “Honor The Gift” printed on and “H” motifs on the chest. The collection. The collection and brand both are in honor and respect of Westbrook’s upbringing, where he comes from, and where he believes anyone can take themselves.

JJJJound and Adidas Collab On A New Sneaker

The long-awaited collaboration is finally here between the two sneaker brands JJJJound and Adidas. The Samba sneakers have grown in popularity over 2023 and seem to not be going anywhere. The collaborative Samba sneakers still have a classic look to them with the three stripes, suede toe, and leather upper. Additionally, JJJJound’s branding is placed simply over the three stripes and inner sole of the sneaker. The colorways are black and white, keeping it simple as JJJJound is known for clean designs.

Shop the JJJJound X Adidas Sambas on March 27 at jjjjound.com for $200.