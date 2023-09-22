This week in fashion is full of collaborations. This isn’t a new concept, of course, but it’s so interesting to see more and more brands joining forces to create something new. From incredible launch parties like Pharrell and Moncler’s inaugural collab to Telfar and UGG coming up with more “it” items for the winter, these collaborations are exactly what we need to see. The Beats and Mowalola campaign alone sold us with rapper and one-half of the City Girls, JT, as the star, sporting chromed-out headphones with the Mowalola logo splayed on the sides. Sportswear brand PUMA and New York staple Noah come together again with more provocative campaigns to announce their new pieces.

We wanted to keep you up to date on all things fashion this week. While Fashion Month is alive and well, there’s still so much going on behind the scenes that you don’t want to miss. Keep scrolling for the latest news that has caught our team’s attention.

Pharrell Williams X Moncler

Pharrell and Moncler recently hosted a star-studded launch party in Milan for their latest partnership. For the event, the producer and multi-hyphenate created an immense space and had rapper Tobe Nwigwe perform with dancers in pastel green, a signature of Nwigwe’s. The recent collaborative collection by Williams and Moncler was released earlier this week with elevated outerwear including puffer jackets in earthy greens and sky blue. Other jackets with a utility feel are also included with lots of pockets and zippers for a “glamping” experience.

Beats X Mowalola

Earlier this week British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi released a new campaign with rapper JT as one of the main stars. Many expressed their dislike for the Avante-garde campaign, however, JT set the record straight that she does not care what others think. The campaign was inspired by a Complex cover released years ago.

The headphones are now available on beats.com and retail for $250.

Telfar X UGG

Telfar is always coming up with something new. The longtime partnership with UGG has rolled out yet another campaign featuring the long-time face of the brand Ian Isiah surrounded by new denim UGG boots and bags adorned with the Telfar motif. This collection is sure to keep us warm as the season shifts to cooler weather.

The collection will be available on September 25th on telfar.net at 12 PM EST.

PUMA X Noah

For their newest collaboration they’ve created a world where being completely nude is the norm so they have “streakers,” who are fully clothed, run through a museum filled with naked civilians. The whole point of these provocative campaigns is to show that fashion doesn’t have to be so serious. The streakers are wearing classic green and white PUMA X Noah Pro-Stars and clothing pieces like a hoodie and drawstring shorts from the collab to get them through their “streak.”

The PUMA X Noah Pro-Star silhouette and collaborative clothing are currently available on noahny.com.

New Brunch Collection

The New York-based brand Brunch has just released a new collection entitled “Grandkords.” The collection is full of corduroy slip-on shoes that remind us of our grandpas. The corduroy shoes come in baby blue, a deep chocolate brown, cream, and black. They’re perfect for the transitional weather to keep you warm in style. This brand landed on our radar earlier this summer.

The collection is available now on brunch.us and retails for $108.