Essence Fashion Digest: Reformation X Laura Harrier Debut Capsule, Hanifa Teases New Bag Collection, And More

Reformation

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Laura Harrier and Reformation have teamed up on a co-designed collection. The capsule was released earlier this week. Next up, Brandon Blackwood has revealed a new bag drop filled with vibrant new hues and silhouettes just in time for summer. Another Black-owned brand Hanifa has recently shared with its followers the progress of its luxury bag design endeavors.

Meanwhile, LVMH has been hosting the Olympic Torch relays. This comes at a time when sports and fashion are inevitably joining forces in strategic yet organic ways.

A new store from the coveted shoe brand Miista is coming to New York City with a powerful statement for its grand opening. In exciting news for footwear enthusiasts, the brands Sandy Liang and Solomon have joined forces once again for another shoe collaboration. Additionally, Coperni has announced its next runway collection will take place at Disneyland. Lastly, the Swiss sneaker brand On has just opened its latest and largest flagship store in Paris.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Laura Harrier And Reformation Launch Co-Designed Collection

Earlier this week, Hollywood darling Laura Harrier and Reformation launched a collection comprised of 18 skin-showing separates inspired by Harrier’s personal style. The pieces in the capsule include stunning dresses, summer-ready shoes, and other items that can easily mesh into any stylish woman’s wardrobe. Deadstock fabrics and responsible practices were an intentional part of this new capsule too.

The Reformation and Laura Harrier collection is currently available to shop online at the brand’s official website and in-store at select retail locations globally. Pricing ranges from $88 to $578.

Reformation

Brandon Blackwood Announces New Collection

Brandon Blackwood’s latest bag drop is a new duffle silhouette with more to the collection such as a leather rectangular handbag as well as a denim mini bag. The vibrant shades of orange, blue, and white, and textures such as metallic cracked leather, feathers, and gold embellishments fill the collection. The collection comes just in time for busy summer days and light travel days in the warm weather. The bags included are entitled: The Jasmine, The Micro Nia, and The Medium Nia. Other bags like The Luna, The Jacome, The Avi, and of course The Large Duffle bag all work best for travel days in style. The silhouettes are a light shoulder bag, a large circular bag, and a backpack coming in oil leather, waxed denim, and metallic snakeskin.

The new Brandon Blackwood Summer 2024 collection will be available on July 26 on brandonblackwood.com.

Brandon Blackwood

Hanifa Teases Latest Design Endeavor

A new era is loading for the Black women-owned brand Hanifa. The designer Anifa Mvuemba posted on her Instagram a sneak peek of bags she’s been designing for her brand. The luxury handbags came in gorgeous shapes and sizes such as a large black tote with an abstract shape, a red rectangular shape with a small handle, and another red bag which her child was playfully seen with.

She let the public in on what she’s been working on which included swatches of leather posted and a video of a model doing a bag unboxing. She left a hashtag noting July 25 in her caption on Instagram, so stay tuned for the forthcoming release.

HANIFA HANDBAGS ARE ON THE WAY! 😆 pic.twitter.com/CLlzwyg1SA — AnifaM (@AnifaM) July 15, 2024

LVMH To Host The Olympic Torch Relays

LVMH is a partner of the Olympic Games taking place in Paris this year. The fashion conglomerate helped pass the Olympic torch throughout Paris on Sunday and Monday, stopping at many Parisian landmarks. According to WWD, soccer star Thierry Henry is the first to hold the Olympic torch which he took out of a Louis Vuitton trunk.

Sandy Liang And Solomon Release New Shoe

The brands Sandy Liang and Solomon have collaborated again on a capsule shoe collection that includes the whimsical design details of Sandy Liang and all the practicalities of Solomon. Both brands carry such distinct signatures but somehow manage to merge together seamlessly in this collaboration. The shoes come in the shape of a Mary Jane in black and cream and a black sneaker with pink fabric laces. The ballerina trend seems to never subside with Sandy Liang and this collaboration is no exception. The black and white Mary Jane includes a crisscross detail that is reminiscent of ballet shoes.

The shoes are available to shop in limited quantities in-store at 28 Orchard Street New York, New York.

MIISTA Opens A New Location In New York City

The Spain-based brand Miista is expanding to New York City with a store location. The brand had done a few pop ups here and there, but the shoefiles can finally have what they’ve been waiting for. Miista did a “rage performance” ahead of the official opening as a way to express the collective anger felt in the U.S. over the current political landscape. The opening will take place on July 19 with the store inviting you to write on a Post-It note what you’re angry about in that moment to create a community rage wall. The label doesn’t shy away from making an important statement. Head to 69 Orchard St New York, New York 10002 to shop at the new location and participate in the rage wall.

Coperni Announces Its Next Runway Location

Fashion is about pushing boundaries, changing narratives, and being out of the box. So, when Coperni announced its next runway location for its Spring/Summer 2025 collection we weren’t surprised that it was at Disneyland in Paris. Dubbed the “happiest place on earth” as we all know, the brand is showing a collection that poses commentary on the state of modern femininity. Princesses, frilly dresses, and ultra-girlish pink and whimsy fill our minds with the possibilities of what could come from this collection. Stay tuned for what these looks might look like this season.

On Opens Its Largest Flagship Store In Paris

The Swiss athletic brand On has opened a new flagship store in Paris on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. The space, which used to be a Nike location, according to WWD, is 16, 285 square feet, the brand’s largest location yet. “The Champs-Élysées is a fantastic meeting point for locals and international fans alike, who can discover the largest range of products and our latest innovations,” said the On’s general manager of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Bianca Pestalozzi to WWD.