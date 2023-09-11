This Black-Owned Beauty Brand Ruled The Hair At Sandy Liang

Whether it’s the gorgeous dresses with puffy shoulders or the large floral earrings, you’ll probably want to add a piece or two from Sandy Liang’s SS24 collection to your wardrobe. Meanwhile, if you’re like us, you might be left wondering which products gave the hair such a beautiful sheen.
The show’s lead hairstylist, Marin Mullen, started the styling process by detangling damp hair with Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Detangler. Next, she opted for a deep side part. Then, Mullen applied BREAD Hair-Gel to slick down the hair with a brush. Using the Ultimate Styler from Tangle Teezer, Mullen brushed through BREAD’s hair-oil, making it look wet. Following this, she coated the hair with BREAD’s hair-cream and finished off with hair-oil for the glossiest of shines.
The end result? “The 90s posh grunge aesthetic with a touch of dorkiness,” says Mullen. “Our goal was to create a look that’s attainable yet an aesthetic surprise.”