This Black-Owned Beauty Brand Ruled The Hair At Sandy Liang

courtesy of Gerardo Somozo

Whether it’s the gorgeous dresses with puffy shoulders or the large floral earrings, you’ll probably want to add a piece or two from Sandy Liang’s SS24 collection to your wardrobe. Meanwhile, if you’re like us, you might be left wondering which products gave the hair such a beautiful sheen.

Products at Sandy Liang SS24 show.

The show’s lead hairstylist, Marin Mullen, started the styling process by detangling damp hair with Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Detangler. Next, she opted for a deep side part. Then, Mullen applied BREAD Hair-Gel to slick down the hair with a brush. Using the Ultimate Styler from Tangle Teezer, Mullen brushed through BREAD’s hair-oil, making it look wet. Following this, she coated the hair with BREAD’s hair-cream and finished off with hair-oil for the glossiest of shines.

The end result? “The 90s posh grunge aesthetic with a touch of dorkiness,” says Mullen. “Our goal was to create a look that’s attainable yet an aesthetic surprise.”