Essence Fashion Digest: Kelly Rowland Wears Alaïa, Chanel Opens A New Jewelry Flagship, And More

This week in fashion had some major moments we had to highlight. First up, Kelly Rowland was stunning in an Alaïa look for the Bob Marley: One Love premiere in Los Angeles. Another excellent look consisted of Sheryl Lee Ralph wearing a piece from designer Nadine Merabi for a late-night television appearance. Next, French fashion brand Chanel opened its first watch and jewelry flagship store on Fifth Avenue, taking design inspiration from Place Vendôme in Paris.

Macy’s has just announced a new sleepwear brand called State Of Day. The brand focuses on staple pieces for daily wear indoors with cozy, feminine, and breathable pieces. Lastly, NFL player Russell Westbrook’s brand Honor The Gift has released its latest drop for the Spring/Summer 2024 season. The collection is inspired by the retro ‘70s era with streetwear elements in denim pieces, matching sets, and knits.

Kelly Rowland Wears Alaïa And Prada

Singer Kelly Rowland looks chic as ever in her Alaïa heart printed black blazer and trousers paired with a Prada newsboy-style cap. To accessorize she wore dangly gold earrings with a chain link square detailing by Gulnoza Dilnoza and a pair of black pumps designed by Florde Merino. Over her blazer, she wore a black vinyl jacket with a shine to it and red-tinted sunglasses to tie everything together.

Macy’s Introduces New Sleepwear Brand

Macy’s has launched a new sleepwear brand State of Day designed for women who want to relax while feeling effortlessly put-together. With loungewear pieces from soft tank tops, robes, and T-shirts, the new brand sets its sights on ensuring comfort without compromising style. Made from soft and luxe fabrics, staying inside never looked so good.

“We are excited to unveil State Of Day, our latest private brand at Macy’s,” says Emily Erusha-Hilleque, SVP of Private Brands for Macy’s in a statement. “State of Day is a testament to our commitment to deliver exceptional quality, style, and value with our in-house brands.”

Shop the new brand on macys.com exclusively. Prices range from $8.50 to $79.50. Sizes range from XS to XXL and up to 4X for sleepwear.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wears Nadine Merabi

For the Late Night With Seth Meyers show, Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph wore an all-white set by Nadine Meribi, styled by her daughter Ivy Coco Maurice. The top was a tube top with a long side train for a dramatic effect while her pants were a wide-leg style that was flattering to her figure. Her shoes were black chunky heels to break up the monochromatic color. Maurice kept Ralph’s jewelry minimal with just a small diamond necklace and celestial-shaped earrings.

Chanel Opens Its First Watch And Jewelry Flagship In The U.S.

Chanel has opened its first jewelry flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The space was inspired by Paris’ Place Vendôme, designed by Peter Marino. “New York has always been key to Chanel,” Frédéric Grangié, president of watches and jewelry at Chanel, told WWD. Marino is a long-time collaborator with the brand, having designed the Paris location for jewelry as well. “Dream Catcher ” chandeliers dangle from the ceiling of a black and gold paneled room. There’s a gallery room with an Andre Dubreuil sculpture and gilded walls. Marino knows how to make a space glamorous and the New York location is no exception.

Visit the new flagship store on 730 5th Ave New York, NY 10019.

Honor The Gift Releases Its Spring/Summer 2024 Drop

Russell Westbrook’s brand Honor The Gift has dropped its Spring/Summer 2024 collection inspired by the retro ‘70s. Pieces like the patchwork denim sets, and light knits all are reflective of the moody and vibrant era. Hues of blue, orange, yellow, and red colorways also fill the collection with streetwear-inspired pieces of re-introduced vegan leather box and mohair sets, and crochet knits. The collection focuses on quality over quantity and intentional storytelling inspired by the NFL player’s upbringing and where he is originally from, Long Beach, California.

Shop the new Honor The Gift Spring/Summer 2024 collection on honorthegift.com.