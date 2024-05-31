Essence Fashion Digest: Calvin Klein Returns To Runway, CFDA Finalists, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, after announcing its new creative director, Calvin Klien aims to return to the runway starting in 2025. Next, the CFDA has announced its Fashion Fund finalists including twin designers Dynasty and Soull Ogun of L’Enchanteur.

Actress Zoë Kravitz has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Jessica McCormack, a luxury diamond label. Additionally, the French brand Jacquemus is to be honored by the Couture Council of the Museum of FIT this September for his strides in the fashion industry. On the footwear front, Vans and luxury brand Proenza Schouler have collaborated on a new fashionable skating shoe. Lastly, another luxury brand teaming up with a mainstream brand is Balenciaga with the sportswear brand Under Armour. The upcoming collection is adding some spice to classic athletic silhouettes.

Calvin Klein To Return To Runway Shows In 2025

This week Calvin Klein has announced Veronica Leoni as its creative director and a plan to start showing on the runway in 2025 after a five-year hiatus. Leoni will begin her new role in September. The upcoming runway collection will include men’s and women’s clothing, underwear, and accessories. The newly appointed creative director has worked for brands from The Row to Moncler. Within this position, it’s expected for her to bring a fresh take to the brand while renewing its runway and red carpet. Calvin Klien Collection was renamed to 205W39NYC while under Raf Simons’s reign but shut down in 2018. This resurgence is an exciting entrance to the brand for Leoni.

CFDA Announces Its Finalists

The CFDA has announced its Fashion Fund finalists for 2024. The winner will receive $300,000 while the two runner-ups will receive $100,000. Black twin designers Dynasty and Soull Ogun of L’Enchanteur, an incubator of creative endeavors from jewelry to clothing. Other winners include Grace Ling, Connor McKnight, Spencer Phipps of Phipps, Presley Oldham, Sebastien and Marianna Amisial of Sebastien Ami., Jane Wade, Jackson Wiederhoeft of Wiederhoeft, and Taylor Thompson of 5000. Stay tuned to see who will be the winner and runner-up.

Zoe Kravitz Announced As The New Jessica McCormack Brand Ambassador

Diamond brand Jessica McCormack tapped actress Zoe Kravitz as its latest brand ambassador. The brand is expanding its horizons in the U.S. as a British brand and Kravitz was the perfect candidate to coincide with this. The label plans to open a location in New York on Madison Avenue in 2025. Kravitz’s role as a brand ambassador stems from the two women’s initial meeting in London in 2020.

Jacquemus To Be Honored By The Couture Council Of The Museum Of FIT

Founder and designer Simon Porte of Jacquemus will be honored by the Couture Council of the Museum of FIT. Porte is receiving the 2024 Couture Council award for “Artistry of Fashion.” He will be honored at an annual luncheon on September 4th at the David Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center in New York City before New York Fashion Week. Since launching his brand in 2009, Porte has grown it exponentially from his popular micro bags to his gorgeous runway locations that create fashion moments.

Balenciaga And Under Armour Join Forces

Another luxury brand working with an athletic brand is Balenciaga alongside Vans for a capsule collection. Teased on Balenciaga’s Instagram was an Under Armour hoop earring with the brand’s logo. So far, that’s all that’s been revealed of the collaboration. It is rumored from a Reddit leak that the brands will also have co-designed apparel such as T-shirts and hoodies, but nothing else has been confirmed.

Proenza Schouler And Vans Announce Collaboration

Luxury New York-based brand Proenza Schouler is entering new grounds with a collaboration with Vans. The beloved skate shoe is getting a luxe upgrade within a capsule collection that reimagines the brand’s 1970s silhouette. The shoe comes in three sleek colorways of white, creme, and black in with puffy details around the shoe’s edges and panels on the sides. The fabric is reborn in leather rather than canvas to give the sneaker a chic feeling.

The Proenza and Vans new slip-ons are available on proenzascholer.com and vans.com and retails for $200.