Essence Fashion Digest: Beyoncé In Diesel, Coco Gauff For New Balance, And More

This week in fashion aside from runway shows has been a whorl wind on its own. From Beyoncé‘s awe-inspiring stage attire during her tour, to Coco Gauff becoming the focal point of numerous campaigns following her victory at the U.S. Open, and not forgetting the exciting collaboration between our beloved multi-talent Renell Medrano and Port Tangers. Beyoncé’s latest incredible ‘fit for the Renaissance tour was an ensemble by Diesel. A full denim look down to the shoes never looked so good. Gauff has become the face of the most recent New Balance campaign where she shows off her winning smile and cunning tennis skills. The collab between Medrano’s brand Ice Studios and Port Tanger’s is for sunglasses that are full of big, colorful frames for all the different types of fashion girls. Lastly, Latinx designer Willy Charvarria closed fashion week with a bang. His Spring/Summer 2024 collection was full of looks that we’re sure celebs will be wearing soon.

If you want to stay up to date with all things fashion this week and see some new products to maybe shop, keep scrolling.

Beyoncé Wore Diesel On The Renaissance Tour

Denim on denim continues to reign as one of the top trends and even Queen Bey is in on it. She wore a full look by Diesel and it, of course, did not disappoint. The jumpsuit had a bodice fit and belt to really compliment her shape. The added details of bedazzling and the ombre effect in some sections gave the ‘fit some added dimension. She also wore a coat over the jumpsuit that looks like coated denim that also has a cool gradient effect. She’s been the star of the show all season and now Diesel is included in Beyoncé history.

Ice Studios X Port Tangers

Photographer and designer Renell Medrano is going into more uncharted territory by releasing a new collab with Port Tanger. Her brand Ice Studios is known in the women’s streetwear scene and has grown a loyal following. The fly girl’s collection with the sunglasses brand is inspired by her Dominican heritage and female rappers she’s looked up to growing up like Eve and Lil’ Kim. The styles are sporty, big, and full of colors like sky blue, baby pink, and cream.

The collection is available now on highsnobiety.com and retail for $290.

Coco Gauff For New Balance

Tennis Star and recent U.S. open winner Coco Gauff is the face of New Balance’s latest campaign. The tennis player smiles through some workouts and warmups in all New Balance gear. She’s been the face of Aimé Leon Dore and we’re sure more campaigns are to come. We’re wondering if this is a start of a potential sponsorship. Keep an eye out for what shoes Gauff wears to her next match.

YG Makes His Model Debut At The Willy Chavarria SS24 Runway Show

Willy Charvarria’s runway show closed fashion week with rapper YG as a model. The rapper made his catwalk debut in an all black boxy suiting. He’s never looked so dapper. The look was adorned with pearls and white loafers for added affect. The wide cut of the pants as well as the broad structured shoulders of the cropped blazer created a high-fashion look we’ve never seen on YG. We hope to see more rappers in looks just like this from street style to the red carpet.