Tennis Champ, Coco Gauff, Has Earned More Than $11M Throughout Her Career, And She’s Not Even 21 Yet

Coco Gauff is in her bag, deservedly so.

A new report from Forbes revealed the tennis phenom earned more than $11M throughout her five-year career just from winnings in the sport, and its through a collective family effort.

“All the while, her representatives at talent agency Team8 and her parents—father Corey, who coached her, and mother Candi, who homeschooled her—have preached patience,” the report says. “Turning down numerous commercial and media opportunities, they cut down on the distractions so Gauff could focus on her tennis, develop as a person and avoid the burnout that has torched past phenoms. That philosophy has also kept her sponsor portfolio relatively small so they could strike at just the right moment—after a breakthrough victory.”

The outlet goes on to explain Gauff’s first Grand Slam title brought a $3 million winner’s check, bringing her earnings to $5.6 million this year and $11.1 million over the last five years of her pro career. In addition, the media darling earned an estimated $12 million from endorsements, appearance fees and other business endeavors, according to Forbes. And that only stands to grow as the world (and brands) continue to recognize her talent and tenacity.

“Winning is first and foremost the most important” factor in the tennis marketing equation, Gauff’s agent, Alessandro Barel Di Sant Albano, said in an interview with Forbes. Lisa Delpy Neirotti, associate professor of sports management at George Washington University also told the outlet that “corporations are very cognizant of making sure they’re spending equal, or getting to that point, with their sponsorship dollars.”