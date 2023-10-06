Essence Fashion Digest: Angela Bassett Walks The Mugler Runway, Miu Miu X New Balance, And More 

Getty Images

This week in fashion was quite eventful with one of our favorite actresses Angela Bassett walking in a Paris Fashion Week runway show and a few collaborations that we’re excited for. Speaking of, Harlem Fashion Row’s Nicole Benefield was tapped by Abercrombie & Fitch for a capsule collection. Building Black Bedstuy has a collaboration with Vans and Kith entitled “Love Thy Community” with special limited-edition sneakers and a T-shirt. Another pair of shoes we’re dying to have in our possession are the Miu Miu and New Balance collaborative sneakers that debuted on their Spring/Summer 2024 Paris runway. Rapper Drake’s brand Nocta is joining forces with Nike once again, this time, for a full running collection filled with camo in the most stylish way.

If you’re curious to know the ins and outs of fashion this week or have some shopping you’d like to add to your cart, keep scrolling.

Angela Bassett Walked The Mugler Runway Show

Mugler tapped Angela Bassett to walk their recent Spring/Summer 2024 runway in Paris and she didn’t just serve, she delivered. Bassett wore a sheer silky gown with signature Mugler bodycon paneling underneath. Her walk was graceful and almost ethereal in an eerie way. We wonder if there will be more runway moments for the renowned actress.

Abercrombie & Fitch X Harlem Fashion Row

Abercrombie & Fitch and Harlem Fashion Row’s Nicole Benefild have created a capsule wardrobe that was released just in time for the fall season. The collection is filled with 26 pieces made for men and women featuring eye-catching statement pieces from tops, bottoms, knitwear, and outerwear. The classic pieces are elegant yet versatile coming in mostly neutral tons of black, gray, and tan. The release also includes zip up jackets, hoodies, and ribbed knit dresses.

The collection is currently available on abercrombie.com and retails from $40 to $200.

Building Black Bedstuy X Vans X Kith

Brooklyn-based community organization Building Black Bedstuy, founded by Dana Arbib, Nana Yaa Asare-Boadu, Kai Avent-deLeon, and Rajni Jacques recently announced their collaboration with Vans and Kith. The forthcoming release will be a limited-edition pair of black and white checkered slip-ons and a T-shirt with a “Love Thy Community” graphic on the back. The pieces pay homage to the Love Thy Community program that the organization has been running since 2020 to provide financial relief to their neighbors in Bedstuy.

The capsule collection will be available for presale kith.com and at the community’s last market event this weekend on October 8th at 343 Tompkins Avenue from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST. Proceeds from sales will go to Building Black Bedstuy’s 2023 donations recipients, the United Order of the Tents, the Hattie Carthan Herban Farm, and Alfreda’s Cinema.

Miu Miu X New Balance

Miu Miu and New Balance join forces for the third time with their latest sneaker design the “530 SL,” a reimagining of the classic “530” running shoe. The silhouette made its debut on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway at PFW. The “530 SL” has a more deconstructed look countering its original design. The sneaker will come in two colorways: a light and dark brown with contrasting brown, orange, or yellow laces.

Drake’s NOCTA Nike Running Collection Drops

Rapper Drake and his many endeavors include a running collection by his brand NOCTA in collaboration with Nike. The latest collection features paneled black short one pieces, camo, and neon green shirts with a collaborative swoosh logo at the chest, and black and camo windbreakers for a brisk run. This collaboration has to be one of the more stylish running collections we’ve seen in a while. It’s quite hard to make running gear look this good. The star of the drop is the sunset ombre baseball cap reminiscent of the orange and yellow Martine Rose X Nike mules.