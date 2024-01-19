Essence Fashion Digest: Ada & Edith Launches, Gabrielle Union Stuns In Di Petsa, And More 

Ada & Edith

This week in fashion had moments that deserve to be highlighted. First up, Ukonwa Ojo, a former global chief marketing officer at Amazon Prime Video has released her latest venture, the fashion brand Ada & Edith. Her line is made up of functional separates and sets one can add to their everyday wear. Next up, Gabrielle Union recently donned a fiery red, wet-effect dress from the emerging brand Di Petsa. She posted the mini dress on her Instagram while on a Miami getaway. Victoria’s Secret also tapped into red, and pink for its latest Valentine’s Day collection starring supermodel Adut Akech Bior.

Amsterdam-based brand Daily Paper has released its latest collection called Drop 1 featuring pieces that are inspired by the diaspora and its practices within rhythm. Next, high fashion brand Botter has teamed up with Reebok’s luxury line LTD. The partnership debuted first on the runway at Paris Fashion Week Men’s Fall/Winter 2024. Sweatshirts, track jackets, and sneakers all featured the joint logos.

Lastly, Kith and Bose have come out with a pair of fashionable earbuds. The unlikely pair released a sleek co-branded pair of black earbuds that could become the next trendy listening accessory.

If you’re wanting to stay up-to-date with the happenings of the fashion world, keep scrolling.

Ada & Edith Launches Debut Collection

After being frustrated by the male-dominated fashion industry, Ukonwa Ojo decided to take the leap and create her own company, Ada & Edith which pays homage to her mother Adaora Edith Orizu. Alongside her sisters who help her run her new venture, Ojo is focusing on creating versatile pieces that women can fuse into their current wardrobes. Ukonwa has an insanely impressive background and counts high-level roles at Amazon Prime Video, M.A.C Cosmetics, and COVERGIRL as a part of her successful track record. Ada & Edith’s first launch includes dresses, sets, shirts, and maxi skirts in sizing XS-XXL. Pricing stays under $400 too.

Ada & Edith’s debut collection is available at adaandedith.com.

Gabrielle Union Wears Di Petsa

One of our favorite Hollywood starlets Gabrielle Union wore a blazing red dress by Di Petsa. The actress was on a Miami getaway and, of course, thought to get a picture of her sultry look. The short dress fit her curves seamlessly as the halter fit and the open back was a flattering silhouette. She paired the dress with clear paneled sandals with a red sole to match the dress subtly. Her jewelry was also minimal: she wore a pair of simple silver hoops to tie her outfit together.

​​Victoria’s Secret Releases Valentine’s Day Collection

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Victoria’s Secret made sure that everyone would be equipped for the special day with its latest collection. Filled with hearts, lots of red, and lace, the collection’s campaign included some familiar faces like supermodels Paloma Elsesser and Adut Akech Bior. The new range featured pieces like a black strapless lace satin dress, a satin cutout romper, and an assortment of sensual lingerie pieces. On the modest side of the collection were satin robes, satin slip dresses, and a rosette corset top.

The Valentine’s Day collection is available on victoriassecret.com.

Daily Paper’s Releases Drop 1 Collection

Daily Paper’s latest collection has arrived. The collection features pieces like a knit cardigan with a gradient effect on the monogram print. Another standout piece was a jacquard patterned black blazer with a tailored waistline and cut-out in the middle that comes with matching pants. The brand will be dropping a second collection soon so, stay tuned.

Drop 1 is available on dailypaper.com. Prices range from $60 to $440.

Reebok Teams Up With Botter

High fashion brand Botter is teaming up with Reebok on an exclusive collection that has already debuted on the Paris Fashion Week Men’s runway. Track jackets, soccer jerseys, and sneakers in hues of blue, yellow, and gray have us awaiting a release. This partnership is with Reebok’s luxury line that was launched in late 2023 LTD. The brand’s Instagram page gave an inside look to the behind-the-scenes of the show and the inaugural collaboration for the new luxury line.

Stay tuned for a release date.

Kith And Bose Drop A Fashionable Earbud

A sleek, fashionable earbud? We say yes. This new earbud from Kith and Bose’s latest collab might be the next trendy listening accessory. For a while, it’s been the Air Maxes from Apple, then wired headphones made a comeback around the same time, and now it could be this tiny earbud. The small black earbud features co-branding and looks almost like an ear cuff. It works well with other accessories as seen in the campaign image, below. Will this be the next microtrend?