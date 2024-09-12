ESSENCE Fashion Diary: Diary: Ravyn Lenae Gears Up For Kim Shui’s Runway

New York Fashion Week has officially commenced, which means the world’s rising and top artists, models, and designers flock to NYC to attend fashion’s buzziest events. Over in Crown Heights, Chicago-raised artist Ravyn Lenae is getting ready with the diligent help of her stylist, Sakinah, as she adds the finishing touches to Lenae’s outfit before she heads to the Kim Shui show in Hudson Yards.

Isaiah Johns

Isaiah Johns

Inside, a Crown Heights home is turned into a working vanity studio where Ravyn Lenae’s beauty troops work against time to make sure the singer is dressed to the nines for her walk up to every runway show. She will be attending Palomo, Phillip Lim, Theophillio, Luar, and more. “Getting ready is a spiritual practice for me,” the 25-year-old artist reveals. “So anybody who’s in the room is like family. I want to feel like I know we’re together on this, and to me that usually brings the best out of makeup, hair, [and] clothes. When the spirit in the room is right it makes getting to the outside world feel solid,” she adds.

Isaiah Johns

“I’m a music person, but I’m also a visual person,” Ravyn Lenae adds. Sakinah securely straps up Lenae’s black 6-inch Amina Muaddi heels while the living room speakers are blasting Keyshia Cole.

In the background, her hair stylist and makeup artist indicate to Lenae that they have wrapped up glam. Lenae’s first NYFW look effortlessly exudes a sense of luscious appeal.

“Sometimes fashion and music have to come together in the perfect way for people to get the full scope and picture of what an artist is trying to emote,” Lenae continues.

Her last album, Bird’s Eye dropped in early August and the compilation of groovy music speaks on lovesick experiences. This new era of artistry has included classic visuals accompanied with still life portraits of Black love and life. Evident in her musical storytelling, Lenae is stepping into a more elevated version of herself while confidently donning different stylish silhouettes that ether between ethereal and edgy.

Isaiah Johns

Photographer Isaiah Johns captures a glowy, statuesque Lenae as she surveys her dramatic look in the mirror. Without any sudden movements, she poses and serves a light, sultry attitude. Lenae is wearing an all-black suede leather mini-top and baggy pants combo crafted by the designer Gryphyn. “There were a lot of elements of the 90s that I loved, especially with Black women and beauty that I think we’re still trying to recapture in some ways.”

As Bird’s Eye tender melodies soften the blows and woes that follow heartbreak, the high-flying vocalist has always used the feelings of nostalgia and raw honesty to inspire her craft. “I am returning back to the things that felt impactful for me growing up,” Lenae describes. “I still lean into some new flavors like slicking my hair back and I really figured out how the album translates through clothes, tones and color.”

Isaiah Johns

Kim Shui’s whimsical fashion identity gives power to understated fabrics. Complimentary to how Ravyn Lenae’s full-of-life music makes the ordinary feel anything but. With playfully fun songwriting and personal anecdotes, Lenae delivered an album that leaves her heart totally exposed even though her wardrobe accentuates her womanhood.

“On the album, ‘Dreamgirl’ brings out this inner sensuality and organic feel that I love to play with in my music,” Lenae says smiling wide. “There is something so sneaky sexy about it and that is my favorite type of sexy.”