We’ll let you in on a game-changing shopping habit: Invest in your basics just as much as you invest in statement pieces. Basics are those pieces in your wardrobe that will never go out of style and can be paired with pretty much anything. Oftentimes, shoppers shortcut the simple pieces since they are offered in many places, but quality basics go a long way and can save you a few shopping trips and most importantly, save you money in the long run. Whether it’s a hoodie, t-shirt, trousers, knitwear, sweatpants, or a little black dress, quality over quantity should be the guide.
We’ve gathered the brands with the best elevated basics that will be on sale from Black Friday through Cyber Monday – shop ahead.
01
JustFab
From November 11th to December 1st, JustFab is offering 70% off all items to customers who sign up for their VIP membership.
02
03
Moose Knuckles
Starting November 25th at 12AM EST, Moose Knuckles will offer up to 40% off select merchandise until November 29th at 11:59PM EST.
04
05
06
Daily Paper
Beginning on Black Friday, Daily Paper will offer 20% off with a promo code displayed on the homepage of their website. Shop their exciting offering, including this unreleased hoodie, at a discount through Cyber Monday.
07
08
Piece By Piece
On Black Friday, Piece By Piece will offer up to 25% off for all items on their website.
09
10
STAX
Starting November 25th, STAX will offer up to 80% off on all items listed on their website.
11
12
13
14
15
John Elliot
Shop discounted items on John Elliot’s website starting Cyber Monday.
16
17
RECC Paris
Starting November 25th at 9AM EST through November 29th at 9AM EST, RECC Paris will offer 20-40% off a selection of their fall collection.
18
19
Parisienne et Alors
Starting November 25th at 9AM EST through November 29th at 9AM EST, Parisienne et Alors will offer 20-40% off a selection from their fall collection.
20
Wear Brims
Wear Brims is offering 50% off selected hats starting now until December 4th – discount applied at checkout.