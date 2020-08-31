In light of all that is going on, the show must go on. And the MTV VMA’s is the latest award show to take on the challenge of hosting in the midst of the pandemic. While the ceremony didn’t take place in a large crowded area like previous years, the VMA’s aired lived on MTV yesterday evening and was filmed throughout all five boroughs in NYC.

Hosted by Keke Palmer and performances from Chole x Halle to The Weeknd made the show as close to the standard VMAs as possible. Some of our favorite A-listers even posed infront of a VMA step-and-repeat including Doja Cat, who performed at last night’s awards and took home four moon men.

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Doja Cat attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA)

While many celebrities use the VMAs to sport cheeky fashion moments, Doja Cat utilized her at-home space to do the same. The “Like That” songwriter sported a SS20 crystalized Ready-To-Wear Versace mini dress featuring a deep v-cut, spaghetti straps, and encrusted with red flowers. Doja synchronized her look with a pink smokey eye, slick back braid, and a stacked arm of smiley face bangles.

UNSPECIFIED – AUGUST 30: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally enhanced.) Doja Cat, jewelry detail, attends the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RCA)

Doja Cat faced backlash a few months ago after a she was outed for allegedly visiting racist chatrooms, however after what seemed to be a sincere apology many fans were able to let her clear talent win them over. With her performance and wins yesterday evening, the LA-based performer let us know she is here to stay.