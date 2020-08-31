Keke Palmer Brought The Beauty At The 2020 MTV VMAs

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

In a year when the typical arena-filled awards ceremony is impossible to pull off, style is one thing that viewers can still look forward to. And if Keke Palmer’s beauty and fashion looks as the host of tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards proved anything, it’s that style will never be cancelled.

The actress and singer teased a few hair options on Instagram before the show, leaving followers unsure of what to expect (the ba-yang?!). But in true Keke fashion, she gave us some variety and she didn’t disappoint.

She walked the red carpet in an updo that appeared to be a nod to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hair on the cover of their “WAP” single. Then she delivered her opening monologue in a sleek middle-part low ponytail, and switched up her looks as the show moved through the boroughs, switching up its New York City locations.

At one point during the opening she even joked that “2020 has undoubtedly been a rough year for everyone, and I’m not just talking about my edges.” But from where we were tuned in, those edges looked healthy and laid.

From curls to inches and color changes, to ’90s nostalgia and neon, Palmer’s hair and makeup looks were some of the incredible moments of 2020 that she mentioned.

We understand how hard it is to engage a virtual audience, and to keep the looks fresh and interesting for hours. And with so few Black female artists present at this year’s show, the pressure was on to represent — and she rose to the occasion. Check out the looks we loved from tonight’s show.