Rosario Dawson Is The Face of Diamonds By Pandora

Courtesy of Brand

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, and Pandora’s charms may come as a close second. However, we’re sure the iconic jewelry brand won’t mind if you prefer one over the other, as the company has welcomed lab-grown diamonds as its newest category. Although Pandora has been a staple presence in the world of jewelry for nearly 40 years, this introduction marks new territory for the brand at large.

To usher in the monumental launch, Pandora partnered with Rosario Dawson to be one of the faces of Diamonds by Pandora. The new category was created to change the way women interact with diamonds and empower them to self-purchase and wear diamonds whenever they choose – not just for special occasions. As a woman of many talents and titles, Pandora sees Dawson as an ideal representation of the modern renaissance woman, who embodies the message and infinite possibilities they wish to share with all women.

“It is a gift to have this platform to show folks other options. To show what we can create with tech, activism, and an understanding of our natural world,” Dawson expresses to ESSENCE. “Pandora’s lab-created diamonds are grown, cut, and polished using 100% renewable energy, which greatly reduces their carbon footprint. A ring with a 1-carat diamond set in 14k gold, for example, has a smaller carbon footprint than the average pair of jeans.”

As an active presence in the fashion industry and the co-founder of Studio 189, Dawson knows more than a thing or two about design. “Pandora’s Lab-created diamonds are identical to mined diamonds, but they are grown in a laboratory rather than excavated from a mine,” she says. “They have the same optical, chemical, thermal and physical characteristics and are graded by the same standards known as the 4Cs – cut, color, clarity, and carat.”

When Dawson is in search of the perfect diamond, she adds, “I like to see through the diamond and its shimmer.” Diamonds by Pandora was created with just that in mind, as the new collection features well-crafted fine jewelry with an impeccable cut, color, clarity, and carat – all at an accessible price point between $300-$1950.

Diamonds By Pandora is available for purchase now on pandora.com. Ahead, discover Rosario Dawson’s favorite pieces from the new collection.